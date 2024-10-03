‘Pay As You Go’ extends to Maesteg railway line

Contactless tap in, tap out ‘Pay As You Go’ rail payment option has now been extended to the Maesteg line (from Mon 30th Sept).

Making it faster, easier and cheaper to travel, Transport for Wales launched the scheme in January on journeys between Cardiff Central, Newport and Pontyclun.

It was then extended to the Ebbw Vale line in March and following its success it will now be expanded to an additional nine stations on the Maesteg line (including Llanharan, Pencoed, and Bridgend).

By the end of 2024 TfW aim to expand the scheme to all 95 stations across the South-East Wales Metro.

Expansion

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer for Trasport for Wales said: “We’re continuing to move forward with our ‘Pay As You Go’ payment option and I’m pleased that we’ve extended it to the Maesteg line adding on an additional 9 stations.

“We’ll continue to expand throughout this year, making it easier for customers, improving their experience and attracting more people to use public transport.”

For more information visit Pay as you go travel | Transport for Wales (tfw.wales)

