Pay must be restored to pre-2010 levels – Welsh MP

Emily Price

A Welsh MP will call for pay to be restored to pre-2010 levels at a debate in Westminster later today.

Cynon Valley MP, Beth Winter has secured a Westminster Hall debate on public sector pay rises in the next financial year and will call for pay rises for public sector workers covered by public sector pay review bodies.

Speaking ahead of the debate on Wednesday (January 17) Ms Winter said that as well as an inflation-proofed pay rise now to protect people during the cost-of-living crisis, there must be restoration following more than a decade of real-terms pay cuts.

Squeeze

The MP is expected to say: “This week it has been reported that the world’s richest men have doubled their fortunes since 2020.

“Yet the same period has seen a significant fall in the value of public sector pay, creating the current cost-of-living crisis.

“This is part of a fourteen year pay squeeze hitting ambulance workers, civil servants and school teachers, thanks to Conservative austerity measures since 2010.

“Britain is in a state of managed decline under Tory rule. Living standards are plummeting. The way to fix it, is to put money in the pockets of working people and get our economy going again.”

“This month, as working people struggle with food and energy bills, trades unions in Rhondda Cynon Taf have organised a Hunger March to campaign against food poverty.”

“It is a sad reflection on modern Britain when Valleys communities like ours, that organised hunger marches back in the 1920s, are now having to do the same in the 2020s.”

“It can’t go on like this. We must be fighting for pay to be returned to pre-2010 levels as soon as possible. That is the very least our public sector workers deserve.”

