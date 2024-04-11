PCC candidate accused of ‘weaving fictional arguments’ about 20mph speed limit

Emily Price

A Tory Police and Crime Commissioner candidate has been accused of “weaving fictional arguments” about the 20mph default speed limit in the “vain hope” of being elected.

South Wales PCC candidate, George Carroll was criticised for a campaign video in which he suggested voting for him is a vote against Wales’ controversial 20mph speed limit which was rolled out in September last year.

A PCCs aim is to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

They have no power to alter default speed limits or make laws.

PCCs are among the best paid elected officials in Wales. The current PCC for south Wales, Alun Michael, is paid £86,700.

Mr Carroll is also a senior advisor to Welsh Tory leader, Andrew RT Davies and is a Vale of Glamorgan councillor.

‘Dangerous’

In a campaign video posted to X, he said: “The blanket policy that’s been imposed on Wales is disproportionate and should be scrapped.

“In many cases, it makes our roads more dangerous and less safe. Of course there are places where 20mph is an appropriate speed, like outside schools and hospitals.

“And in fact I’ve called for 20mph to be introduced on certain roads long before this blanket policy was ever drawn up.

“In this election you have a clear choice. There are four candidates. There’s Labour, the Lib Dems, Plaid and there’s me.

“The reason we have 20mph limits in Wales is because Labour, Plaid and the Lib Dems voted to impose them in the Senedd.

“Only Welsh Conservatives voted against. So if you want to vote against blanket 20mph on May 2nd – lend me your vote.”

I do not support the 20mph policy Labour, Plaid and the Lib Dems imposed on Wales. Here’s my view 👇 pic.twitter.com/mfFPsKbgPj — George Carroll (@George4SWales) April 9, 2024

‘Hoodwinked’

An image of the PCC hopeful smiling whilst holding a 20 is plenty sign was shared beneath the video by the 20’s Plenty for Us campaign group.

It was taken in 2018 when he attended a meeting with Campaign Founder and Director, Rod King alongside Andrew RT Davies.

Mr King told us that the newly devolved power to set a national limit was a feature of the meeting and that Mr Carroll and the Welsh Tory leader “leapt at the photo opportunity”.

He said: “His [Mr Carroll’s] claim of wanting it just outside schools and hospitals is the exact opposite of what he and his party supported and called for from 2018 to 2021.

“At the meeting with Andrew RT Davies both were very pleased to be associated with the campaign which their party so readily campaigned for and leapt at the photo opportunity provided.

“And furthermore the making of laws is outside the responsibility of a Police and Crime Commissioner.”

Mr Carroll says the campaign director, “may have mentioned” a national limit at the meeting in 2018 but added that he “genuinely cannot remember” because “it was years ago”.

Mr King says the Welsh Conservatives are weighing prospective votes “against the lives of Welsh people”.

He said: “George Carroll’s video on 20mph limits in Wales shows how voters are being hoodwinked by unscrupulous politicians weaving fictional arguments against beneficial community changes in the vain hope of being elected.

“He starts off by calling it a ‘blanket’ policy when he knows that the Senedd Standards Commission has ruled this as inaccurate.

“He calls for it to be scrapped, yet what has been implemented is the identical legislation which he and most of his party promoted and supported from 2018 when the UK Conservative Government devolved the setting of national speed limits to Senedd. Without a shred of evidence he claims it makes roads more dangerous.”

He added: “it is a tragedy for Wales that a respected party is now stooping so low as to weigh prospective votes against the lives of Welsh people and liveability in Welsh communities.

“To compound this with falsehoods as seen in George Carroll’s video is depressing. At these times what Wales and the rest of the UK needs is constructive policies rather than divisive gas-lighting.”

PCC elections will take place in Wales on May 2.

Other candidates standing in the South Wales PCC election are, Sam Bennett for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Dennis Clarke for Plaid Cymru and Emma Wools for the Labour Party.

Mr Carroll was invited to comment.

