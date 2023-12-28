Peace campaigners to demonstrate outside RAF Valley

Peace campaigners from across Wales will gather at RAF Valley, on Ynys Môn today (28 December), to demand an end to arms sales to Israel by three arms companies linked with the air base.

The base currently operates two types of aircraft, manufactured by BAE Systems and RTX (formerly Raytheon) respectively.

In 2021, Elbit Systems, an Israel-based international military technology company and defence contractor, was also awarded a £32.5 million contract by the MOD to operate four additional aircraft until 2033.

Equipment

Elbit Systems produces 85% of the Israel Defense Forces’ land-based equipment as well as 85% of the drones used by the Israeli Air Force. It also advertises that its equipment has been ‘battle-tested’ in operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

Protesters accuse all three companies of involvement in attacks on the civilian population in Palestine.

Sam Bannon, coordinator of Heddwch ar Waith, Peace Action Wales, a newly founded campaigning network, said: “Rishi Sunak’s government is failing to voice the views of 76% of the UK population in support of a total ceasefire in Gaza.”

“His Conservative government and the United States under the leadership of President Biden have the blood of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians on their hands.

“At our protest we will focus particularly on the 40% of those killed in Gaza who are believed to be children, a figure reaching almost 8,700 on the day of publication – additionally on the 180 births daily into a decimated healthcare system which, as of yesterday, has been targeted at least 250 times by Israeli attacks. “

“We will gather today to voice the views of the great majority of people in Wales to demand a total and complete cessation of arms sales to Israel.”

