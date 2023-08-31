Pedestrians urged to avoid ‘dangerous’ castle arch amid safety fears

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

Pedestrians walking through Conwy Castle’s arch have been urged to use an alternative route amid fears over safety.

The area between Gyffin’s Morfa Bach car park and the castle is often busy, especially during the summer holidays when tourists flock to the medieval town.

But motorists using the stretch on Llanrwst Road say they’ve witnessed several near misses, some even involving people with pushchairs or prams risking walking through the archway.

The area has no pavement, but pedestrians are still using the route rather than taking the longer way round to the castle.

Conwy Council said it encourages people to use the nearby car park’s railway underpass.

But one 47-year-old dad who lives in the Conwy Valley but asked not to be named said more signs advising pedestrians were needed.

Near misses

He said: “Why are there no warning signs on the road by the arch leading to Gyffin, advising pedestrians not to go up there?

“The arch needs signs both sides of the arch really, on the way up from Gyffin and the other direction.

“I’ve seen a couple of near misses in the last few weeks, including one in which a lady with a pram was nearly hit.

“The council should do more to direct people to the car park pedestrian tunnel.”

Visitor David Jones admitted walking through the arch.

“It would take forever to walk around,” he said.

“I can see it could be dangerous as you can’t always see pedestrians when you drive through the darker archway.”

Underpass

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said: “We encourage people to use the safe pedestrian route to Conwy rather than using the castle archway road entrance.

“We have added signage in the Morfa Bach car park – at the exits and near the pay and display machines – to remind pedestrians that the easiest way to get to Conwy on foot is via the underpass.

“There are additional tourist signposts directing pedestrians to particular sites and locations, via the pedestrian underpass.

“The pedestrian route is also signed at the end of Benarth Road, directing pedestrians to the car park underpass.

“It is not possible to ban pedestrians from walking on the road, as they have a legal right to do so.

“However, we would prefer them to use the safer pedestrian routes.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

