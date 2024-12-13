Peers urge Government to make permanent extended support period for refugees

UK Government moves to give refugees extra time in asylum accommodation before they are evicted should be made permanent, according to peers.

The Home Office is trialling an extension to the move-on period from 28 days to 56 days until June 2025.

This doubles the amount of time a newly-recognised refugee receives support, such as temporary housing and a cash allowance, as they make the transition.

Labour’s Baroness Lister of Burtersett received support from fellow peers for her Asylum Support (Prescribed Period) Bill, which seeks to make permanent the extension to 56 days.

Trauma

She said: “I would have difficulty navigating the complexities of trying to secure a stable home, apply for UC (Universal Credit), open a bank account and look for work all in 28 days.

“How on earth do we expect someone who is relatively new to the country, may have language difficulties and may have undergone trauma, to manage it?

“It isn’t long enough, even if all the processes were done properly.”

Lady Lister said “all too often” the processes are not done properly and “all kinds of practical problems” arise.

Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Hamwee said: “I welcome the 56-day pilot as part of progress towards a permanent change, I hope not just in the time period but in the overall process.”

‘Absurd’

Independent crossbench peer Lord Kerr of Kinlochard said the 28-day move-on period was “absurd”, explaining: “Particularly when it took at least seven days for the biometric passport document to turn up and five weeks for access to Universal Credit to be possible.”

Labour’s Baroness Blower said charity Barnardo’s has warned of a “homelessness epidemic” amongst newly-recognised refugees in the UK who “experience homelessness and destitution as a direct result of the 28-day move-on policy for those obliged to move out of asylum hotels, to find new accommodation less than a month after being granted refugee status”.

Shadow Home Office minister Lord Murray of Blidworth, who served on the frontbench under the last Tory government, said taxpayers are spending “about £8 million daily” on hotel costs for asylum seekers.

He suggested the Bill would “drive up that figure”.

Transition

Home Office minister David Hanson criticised the last Tory administration for its immigration record and said the new Labour Government is already taking steps to address concerns over the move-on period.

He said: “The Government wants to make sure that the transition between asylum accommodation and other accommodation for those asylum seekers who are recognised as refugees and granted leave to remain is smooth and supportive.”

He added: “The pilot will be in place until June 2025. The evaluation will be undertaken within that period, and we would hope to be able to inform future decisions post-June 2025.”

Elsewhere on Friday, the Women, Peace and Security Bill cleared the Lords after it received an unopposed third reading.

The Bill would require the Government, when formulating policy, to consider its action plan to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls and promote their inclusion to prevent and resolve conflict.

The Bill faces a battle to secure time in the Commons to be considered further and the Government has expressed reservations about the need for legislation given it is committed to the issues.

Foreign Office minister Lord Collins of Highbury said: “The Government supports the ethos of this Bill and our unwavering support for the WPS (women, peace and security) agenda.

“What I am committed to doing is to ensure that the key principles in the Bill are followed through.”

The Listed Investment Companies (Classification etc) Bill also cleared the Lords after it received an unopposed third reading.

It aims to change the way that fees associated with the running of investment funds are disclosed, but the Government said it has already tabled similar legislation.

The Bill is unlikely to make further progress in the Commons due to a lack of parliamentary time.

The final business of the day saw the Public Authority Algorithmic and Automated Decision-Making Systems Bill receive a second reading.

The proposal, which will undergo further scrutiny at a later date, seeks to establish a mandatory framework for the responsible use of algorithmic and automated decision-making systems in the public sector.

The Government acknowledged the intent of the Bill but expressed reservations.

