Pembrokeshire artist to showcase beauty of urban environments with new exhibition

A Pembrokeshire based artist will showcase her work at a new exhibition highlighting the beauty of urban environments.

Local artist Lizzie Tobin will display a collection of oils, acrylics and digital illustrations entitled ‘Land, Coast, Pembrokeshire and Beyond’ at the Torch Theatre Gallery in Milford Haven throughout June.

Originally from Newcastle, Lizzie has been living in Pembrokeshire since 2016 after visiting Freshwater West summer holidays for over forty years and has also previously lived in Spain and Italy.

Her collection has taken inspiration from Pembrokeshire towns as well as Bristol, Athens and London and her work highlights the beauty of urban environments which Lizzie says can be overlooked or taken for granted.

Inspirational

Lizzie said: “I have always painted. While I was in Spain I painted watercolours as they were easy to access with a small child and partner to look after.

“When I moved to Pembrokeshire I enrolled in an art course at Pembrokeshire Lifelong Learning and was lucky to find an inspirational tutor who introduced me to oils and acrylics until I had my first solo exhibition at the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest.

“I then went on to study at Carmarthen College of Art where I developed my work and I was introduced to digital art which I pursued and I now have an ample collection of digital illustrations in my portfolio.

“Perhaps because of my exposure to the sunlight in Spain I paint in very vibrant colours and with my oils and acrylics I lay the paint on thickly with a palette knife creating an almost 3D effect.

“I find that the digital palette adapted easily to the vibrant use of colour, though in some of my later works I have toned this down a bit.”

Lizzies’ previous solo exhibitions include Oriel y Parc St David’s and Queen Street Gallery in Neath.

She is also a regular contributor to the Oriel Q gallery in Narberth where she is a committee member and volunteer.

Lizzie hopes her exhibition will allow her to share some of her vision with others.

The exhibition is free to view at the Torch’s Johanna Field Gallery throughout June when the Box Office is open – Tuesday to Saturday 11.00am to 8.00pm and on Sundays from 1 hour prior to start of events to 8:00pm.

