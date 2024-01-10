Pen Y Fan bridge removed over safety concerns

Emily Price

A bridge at the base of Pen Y Fan has had to be removed after hikers ignored safety advice not to use it.

The footbridge from Pont ar Daf to Pen Y Fan forms part of the main route for tourists scaling the highest point in south Wales.

Recent heavy rainfall at the popular walking spot in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park led to the bridge needing urgent repairs.

Wardens cordoned off the footbridge over Blaen Taf Fawr and put diversion signs in place for tourists.

Removal

However, the safety advice was being ignored by some hikers so the National Park authority opted to remove the bridge entirely.

A video was posted by a hiker on social media of confused walkers arriving at the footbridge site only to find it completely missing.

More than four million people visit the area every year, many to scale south Wales’ highest peak, Pen y Fan.

The Nation Park authority has advised that hikers visiting the beautiful mountain range look to explore other routes.

Dangerous

A spokesperson from Bannau Brycheiniog National Park said: “The bridge was deemed too dangerous for use following heavy rain which severely damage the bridge, and so in the interests of safety it has been removed.

“A new bridge has been ordered and will be installed as soon as possible to allow visitors a safe and enjoyable climb of our highest peak.

“We recommend using the path from Storey Arms, or looking for an alternative walking route until that time.

“Bannau Brycheiniog National Park is 520 square miles in size, and there are many more beautiful routes to explore.

“More information can be found at breconbeacons.org”

