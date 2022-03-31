Penderyn whisky apologise after ‘mistake’ of using trademarked Welsh dragon in NZ advertising campaign
Penderyn distillery have apologised after the “mistake” of using a trademarked Welsh dragon in a New Zealand advertising campaign.
The whisky company used the red dragon especially designed and used by Visit Wales, the Welsh Government’s tourism organisation.
Visit Wales emphasised that while the Red Dragon itself was not trademarked, the specific design used on their logo was, and asked Penderyn Whisky to change their campaign.
A Visit Wales spokeswoman said: “Penderyn is one of many great Welsh food and drink products that we produce in Wales. The specific logo used in this case was part of the registered trademark of the Cymru Wales brand – we would of course not restrict use of the Welsh dragon generally.”
A Penderyn spokesman said: “The use of the Visit Wales logo was an honest mistake which we are eager to rectify after the government brought it to our attention.
“The campaign has been little tongue in cheek. In this fight, the Visit Wales dragon has breathed fire that singed us a little.”
Penderyn had been advertising Wales on social media this month as the “New Zealand of the North”.
Kiwis on social media spotted the ad campaign which promoted Wales as being “just like New Zealand, only we’re 100% open”, which seemed to be a jibe at the country’s border restrictions.
Never mind the dragon, where is y gogle?
It’s that “lle” where the Gogs live, mun.
I don’t like the persistent use of Snowdonia, I’m sure the NZ people have the wit to figure out what Eryri stands for.
To be fair to Penderyn . The mistake although small on the scale of things was an innocent one. Anyway, just imagine if the Tories were responsible for any NZ promotion. They would have included the Union Flag which would have turned a once velvet smooth Wisgi into bitter tainted Tory tipple.
It was their use of Gogle rather than where I live, Y Gogledd. Me being pedantic.