Penny Mordaunt tempted to name ‘prickly’ rescue hedgehog Welsh Labour

Penny Mordaunt joked she was tempted to name a rescue hedgehog Welsh Labour given the animals are “prickly” and move at speeds below 20mph.

The Commons Leader instead opted for Urchin as her suggestion for a naming competition being run by the Anglesey Hedgehog Rescue.

Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) said: “The UK hedgehog population is in sharp decline and next week is Hedgehog Awareness Week and an opportunity to promote the plight of this beloved, iconic species.”

She asked Ms Mordaunt if she would take part in the competition to name a hedgehog.

Raising awareness

Ms Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, replied: “Can I first congratulate my honourable friend for raising awareness about this much-loved critter and also congratulate the local volunteers from Anglesey Hedgehog Rescue and I wish them well in their endeavours.

“Given that these little creatures are prickly, they move very slowly, definitely below 20mph, and curl into a ball when challenged, I’m tempted to say Welsh Labour would be an appropriate name for them.

“But that would perhaps be doing the hoglet a disservice.

“So instead, given that both our constituencies are by the sea, how about Urchin?”

The Welsh Labour government implemented a default 20mph speed limit in September last year, covering built-up areas.

In April, Welsh transport minister Ken Skates said the government would be revising its guidance to councils on which roads could be exempted from the 20mph speed limit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

