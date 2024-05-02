Penny Mordaunt tempted to name ‘prickly’ rescue hedgehog Welsh Labour
Penny Mordaunt joked she was tempted to name a rescue hedgehog Welsh Labour given the animals are “prickly” and move at speeds below 20mph.
The Commons Leader instead opted for Urchin as her suggestion for a naming competition being run by the Anglesey Hedgehog Rescue.
Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) said: “The UK hedgehog population is in sharp decline and next week is Hedgehog Awareness Week and an opportunity to promote the plight of this beloved, iconic species.”
She asked Ms Mordaunt if she would take part in the competition to name a hedgehog.
Raising awareness
Ms Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, replied: “Can I first congratulate my honourable friend for raising awareness about this much-loved critter and also congratulate the local volunteers from Anglesey Hedgehog Rescue and I wish them well in their endeavours.
“Given that these little creatures are prickly, they move very slowly, definitely below 20mph, and curl into a ball when challenged, I’m tempted to say Welsh Labour would be an appropriate name for them.
“But that would perhaps be doing the hoglet a disservice.
“So instead, given that both our constituencies are by the sea, how about Urchin?”
The Welsh Labour government implemented a default 20mph speed limit in September last year, covering built-up areas.
In April, Welsh transport minister Ken Skates said the government would be revising its guidance to councils on which roads could be exempted from the 20mph speed limit.
Let the Tory scum have their last digs at Labour after the Election today its the begining of the end for them
Oh how we laughed.
Hedgehogs out in the day need help ASAP (unless a mother doing hedgehog mother things). That means taken to a rescue.
Far better not to use picture in the daylight to normalise it.
But really, Jug ears sword bearer should take it seriously. They can push the banning of pesticide’s inc slug pellets, all new builds have hedgehog holes in fences and they are protected. Banning plastic grass. All councils must be made aware of measures to not harm them. There is a lot the government can do but they will not.
Any publicity for the plight of the hedge pig is welcome…
Penny, change the record…
There is a little book entitled ‘how to be a naval officer’, probably a copy in the commons library, worth a read…