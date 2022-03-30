Pentre Ifan to front new UK Government GREAT advertising campaign to attract visitors to Britain

Pentre Ifan will front a new GREAT advertising campaign by the UK Government that will greet visitors at Heathrow airport.

Alongside Rossili Beach at Swansea, an image of the ancient burial chamber in Pembrokeshire will be displayed across all terminals, on the Heathrow Express train running from the airport to London Paddington train station, and on digital screens within the terminals.

Both images are among the winners of the ‘Great Exposure Photography Competition’. Launched in partnership with the Royal Photographic Society, the GREAT campaign’s project was designed to show passengers a fresh view of the UK, as seen through the eyes and lenses of the public.

The organisers of the campaign said that the images chosen “captures the spirit of all four corners of the nation”.

This project forms part of the government’s ongoing work to promote the UK around the world to drive trade, tourism and international students, with the images due to be seen by tens of millions of people passing through the airport each year.

The winning entries will be displayed for at least a year across spaces throughout Heathrow Airport.

The images were judged by an expert panel, comprising photographer Simon Roberts, Mariama Attah; curator of the Open Eye Gallery in Liverpool, photographer Alistair Morrison, and Heathrow’s Chief Operating Officer, Emma Gilthorpe.

Mathew Browne who took the shot at Pentre Ifan, Pembrokeshire, said: “I love the photo opportunities in our country so much that I co-founded a photography app called PhotoHound to help travellers find our most photogenic spots.

“I honed my craft as a photographer by enjoying the landscapes of Wales.”

The 3500-year-old Pentre Ifan monument is a scheduled monument and is one of three Welsh monuments to have received legal protection under the Ancient Monuments Protection Act 1882. The dolmen is maintained and cared for by Cadw.

The original structure is thought to have been a burial chamber on which the capstone was put into place atop a large heap of boulders.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

