Penybont Surf Lifesaving Club is asking for more time to rebuild its centre next to Ogmore beach

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A lifesaving club based near a popular South Wales beach has asked a council for more time to execute a major rebuild of its home.

Penybont Surf Lifesaving Club has submitted an application to the Vale of Glamorgan Council to extend the life of its original planning consent to demolish and rebuild its centre, which is located next to Ogmore beach.

A condition attached to the original planning consent, granted on August 11 2017, states that the development should begin no later than five years from the date of that consent being granted.

As the development has not yet started, the original planning consent is due to expire on August 11.

The club is said to be asking for an extension because they were unsuccessful in a lottery bid to help fund the development.

Funding process

A covering letter written on behalf of Penybont Surf Lifesaving Club attached to the application reads: “The applicant has secured some funding but was unsuccessful with a lottery bid due to over subscription and the past two years with COVID.

“The applicant is in the process of preparing a large ‘big lottery’ tender proposal together with other fundraising events to hopefully secure the funding needed to progress the project.

“The funding process has taken considerably longer than first thought and as a result the applicant requires the extension of time in which the consent is to be implemented.

The centre provides a space for children and adults of the Ogmore-based volunteer organisation to learn “vital” lifesaving skills.

The club patrolled at Ogmore-by-Sea throughout the summer months. Members have been involved in numerous rescues and provide safety advice to beach visitors.

