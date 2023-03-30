People flock to beautiful Welsh beach to see giant sand art created by charity

People have flocked to a Welsh beach to see a stunning piece of sand art created by a community charity.

Families and friends gathered on the beach in Pembrokeshire after the huge sand art project was created by arts charity SPAN Arts.

The charity has a 30-year history of bringing the arts to rural Pembrokeshire and over the past month it has run the project Love Stories to Nature and commissioned a series of artists to create work that gets people talking and engaging with their environment.

The latest commission titled ‘Songlines’ was a collaboration with artists Charlotte Cortazzi and Sue Kullai.

Birds

Taking place on Whitesands Beach in St. Davids, Pembrokeshire the artists invited participants to come along with a rake or stick and draw a bird in the sand to accompany their giant sand art drawing.

The weather was on their side as families, friends and strangers came together to draw a birds of all shapes and sizes linked to Pembrokeshire.

Spring

Artist Charlotte Cortazzi spoke to us after the event: “We really enjoyed the event despite worries about the weather and the spring tides which were higher than we expected!

“It was lovely to have such a wide range of ages participating and such beautiful drawings and poems created”

SPAN will continue to work with other artists on Love Stories to Nature with the aim of taking art into alternative spaces, bringing people together and giving them the opportunity to immerse themselves in the stunning landscapes found in Pembrokeshire.

