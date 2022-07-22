People in Wales more likely to get their news from social media than other UK nations, new study shows

People in Wales are more likely to get their news from social media such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok compared with other UK nations, a new study has shown.

Ofcom’s annual report on news consumption in the UK shows that social media such as TikTok is growing among younger users as a source of news and could soon depose more established sources of information such as the BBC News website.

In Wales, 51% got their news from social media, compared with only 46% in England.

At 42%, 22% and 23% the people of Wales were also the most likely to get their news from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, compared with 31%, 16% and 15% in England.

The people of Wales were however the least likely to get their news from podcasts or magazines, with only 7% and 3% doing so. In Scotland, 15% got their news from magazines.

12% in Wales also got their news from TikTok, while it did not appear among the top 20 sources of news for the other nations of the UK.

National news

Adults in Wales were second only to Scotland in saying they were “very interested” in news about their own nation.

In Wales, the figure was 46% compared with 52% in Scotland. In England, the figure was much lower, at just 21%.

Only 11% in Wales turned to newspapers for news about their own nation compared to 20% in Scotland. 16% turned to the websites of news organisations for news about their own nation, compared with 11% in Scotland.

Despite the rise of social media, however, BBC One continued to dominate in Wales when it came to finding out news about their own nation, with 46% using it, compared with 31% in England and Scotland.

BBC One use was also rated much higher in Wales at their top choice for news in general, at 28% compared with 21% and 18% in England and Scotland.

Overall, 61% in Wales got at least some of their news from BBC One, compared with 53% in England and 51% in Scotland.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

