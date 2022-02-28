People of Wales back more members for the Senedd, poll reveals
The people of Wales back the idea of having more members in the Senedd, a poll has revealed.
The poll by Beaufort Research commissioned by the Western Mail newspaper suggested that with ‘don’t knows’ removed, 61.5% wanted more Senedd Members and 38.5% did not.
One thousand people were asked: “The Senedd / Welsh Parliament is currently considering whether to increase the number of elected Senedd Members.
“A panel of experts said the current number of 60 was too low to represent the people of Wales, hold the Welsh Government to account and deal with its growing workload effectively.
“As a result, they recommended an increase to around 90 members. This will incur extra costs. The Scottish Parliament has 129 elected members while the Northern Ireland Assembly has 90 elected members.
“To what extent do you agree or disagree that the number of Senedd Members should be increased to around 90?”
13% strongly agreed, 35% agreed, 21% didn’t know, 14% disagreed and 16% strongly disagreed.
The results also included significant generational and linguistic divides. 61% of 16-34-year-olds wanted to see more Senedd Members, while just 34% of those over 55 wanted them. 65% of fluent Welsh speakers wanted more Senedd Members compared with 41% of non-Welsh speakers.
‘Thorny’
Last year, a report by Labour and Plaid members on a Senedd committee backed expanding to 90 members, from the current 60.
The Plaid Cymru and Labour cooperation agreement in the Senedd is also committed to expanding the Senedd.
The agreement text states that Plaid Cymru and Labour will “support plans to reform the Senedd, based on 80 to 100 Members; a voting system, which is as proportional – or more – than the current one and have gender quotas in law”.
“We will support the work of the Senedd Special Purpose Committee and introduce a Senedd reform Bill 12 to 18 months after it reports,” it says.
In 2017, Cardiff University’s Professor Laura McAllister conducted an in-depth review on the issue. Her Expert Panel on Assembly Electoral Reform recommended the Assembly should be increased to between 80 and 90 members and also a change to a Single Transferable Vote system of choosing MS.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said in May of last year that there were still “significant practical issues to work through”
“I want to see the Senedd properly fit to discharge its responsibilities,” he said. “It’s a matter not just of numbers but it’s a matter of method of election as well, which is a thorny issue, on which there are many views”
However, he added that there was “growing enthusiasm” for a Welsh Parliament “fit to discharge its responsibilities”.
The number of MPs in Wales is due to be cut from 40 to 32 and the next General Election.
Further real evidence that things are moving on as expected. I had a meeting of a sports club I attend this morning- the first since lock down. Folk were very free with the views after nearly two years away from face2face events. A rough take on views Mark Drakeford and co a bit bossy but in the round have done ✅ a good job and protected us… The ‘ Welsh Parliament ‘ again as mostley in a positive light by our over 55 aged members.✅ Boris ? Mixed views of course but certainly less anger than there was though little… Read more »
Another poll, flying in the face of the anti devolution Tory’s. So, 2 referendum’s, a poll backing more MS in the Senedd, and other poll’s backing more powers and greater devolution to Cymru. When will they accept and respect our choices? probably never, so, Indy it is then.
Good news, let’s get it done asap.
Care needs to be taken to ensure the non-Welsh speaking contingent who were against are brought into this conversation. Reform appears very likely now but we should take care not to allow resentment to fester. There are already bad faith actors about sowing seeds of discontent where they go. Having a Senedd that all in Wales feel represents them well is no bad thing. I know you can’t please everyone but meaningful action would pay dividends in the long run.
It’s time for a new wales 🏴 a Free Wales 🏴 start fighting for your children and grandchildren future in wales 🏴 stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴
Thanks for your input Graham! lol 😀
I see from this article that the number of Senedd members is likely to be increased to 80-100. In my opinion there should be a tradeoff between the proportionality of the chosen electoral system and the total number of SMs. A highly proportional system would result from STV elections in 16 swperetholaethau (SEau) made by doubling up the 32 Westminster constituencies and if each SE elected 5 SMs then the total would 80. By contrast, a less proportional system could be achieved by STV elections for 3 SMs in each of the 32 Westminster constituencies. Then there would be more… Read more »