People of Wales praised following overwhelming support for Ukraine

The British Red Cross has joined with its DEC Cymru partners to celebrate the work done in Wales to support the people of Ukraine at a Senedd event marking the one-year anniversary of the conflict.

The Red Cross has praised the generosity of the people of Wales, who raised over £14m for Ukraine alongside the work of the Welsh Government and organisations from across Wales.

However, the charity has also warned better infrastructure is needed to support Ukrainians to rebuild their lives in Wales.

Over a year on from the launch of the Welsh Government’s Super Sponsorship Scheme, the British Red Cross reflects on the successes and challenges of the UK’s response to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

In their report ‘Fearing, fleeing, facing the future: how people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine are finding safety in the UK’, the charity calls for more help for Ukrainians to find safe, suitable and affordable accommodation in Wales.

Conflict

Kate Griffiths, British Red Cross Director for Wales said: “There is much to celebrate in the way the people of Wales have supported Ukraine since the beginning of its conflict with Russia.

“From the incredible generosity of giving over £14m for Ukraine, to the warm welcome given to those fleeing the conflict and seeking sanctuary in Wales. Wales can be proud of the way it has stepped up in this moment of crisis.

“However as important as schemes like the Super Sponsorship Scheme have been, it is clear better support is needed for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Wales.

“We’re calling for more support from the Welsh Government to help families find safe, suitable and affordable accommodation so they can start to rebuild their lives.

“It’s also important for governments at every level to reflect on lessons from the past year, to improve schemes for Ukrainians still settling in Wales and the design of safe routes for people seeking protection in the future.”

Laurie Wynne visited Poland with the DEC last year to provide assistance to Ukrainians forced to flee the conflict.

Laurie Wynne, British Red Cross Senior Emergency Response Officer, Wales, said: “Having seen first-hand the impact on the ground, I know we can all be proud of the work DEC Cymru has done over the past year to support the people of Ukraine.

“Whether it’s in Poland or back here in Wales, I can assure you that everyone who donated to the Ukraine appeal helped us to make a real difference.

“So much of the DEC’s work involves preparing for and responding to the previously unimaginable. I’m reassured that when crisis does strike, member organisations are able to spring into action and work together effectively to support those in need. Support that is facilitated by the DEC.

“One of the ways I helped when visiting Poland was taking part in a programme giving cash grants to displaced Ukrainians.

“I hope all those who generously donated to DEC’s Ukraine appeal appreciate how much good their money does when we give it to those who’ve been forced to flee their homes and leave their lives behind. I can promise you your money has made a huge difference.”

