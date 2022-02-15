Support our Nation today - please donate here
‘People tend to get what they deserve in the end’, says disgraced MP

15 Feb 2022 3 minutes Read
Rob Roberts. Picture by David Woolfall (CC BY 3.0).

A disgraced MP has suggested that people “tend to get what they deserve in the end”.

Rob Roberts, who was suspended from the UK Parliament for six weeks for sexually harassing a member of his staff, made the suggestion in a social media post.

The independent Delyn MP, who has been readmitted to the Conservative party since his suspension, but not into the Tory parliamentary group, has been sharing a series inspirational memes with captions on his Facebook page, which have the title: “Morning positivity!”

His posts included advice to “treat others well”, to do things “because they are the right thing to do”, a claim that “your past doesn’t have to define you”, as well as a suggestion to not “be so hard on yourself”.

Roberts was found to have “repeated and unwanted sexual advances” by a parliamentary watchdog, but ignored repeated calls to resign from the House of Commons.

A post at 9am on 10 February said: “Morning positivity! Treat others well.”

Inspirational meme shared by Rob Roberts on Facebook

‘Right thing to do’ 

A post at 9am on February 11, said: “Morning positivity! Do things because they are the right thing to do, with no expectation of reward. Doing the thing is reward in itself.”

Inspirational meme shared by Rob Roberts on Facebook

A post at 9am on February 12 said: “Morning positivity! Don’t be so hard on yourself! There are plenty of people who will try to knock you down. Don’t let yourself be one of them!”

Inspirational meme shared by Rob Roberts on Facebook

‘Stay in control’ 

A post at 9am on February 13 said: “Morning positivity! Stay in control – your past doesn’t have to define you unless you choose to let it.”

Inspirational meme shared by Rob Roberts on Facebook

A post at 9am on February 14 said: “Morning positivity! People tend to get what they deserve in the end. The universe has a way of working that stuff out.”

Inspirational meme shared by Rob Roberts on Facebook

A post at 9am today (February 15) said: “Morning positivity! Lots of people talk about doing things. Others talk about people who do things. My experience is that the most successful are the ones that actually DO things rather than talking about them. Be a doer!”

Inspirational meme shared by Rob Roberts on Facebook

defaid
defaid
1 hour ago

I would say that Rob and his party definitely deserve each other.

5
Reply
Grayham Jones
Grayham Jones
1 hour ago

Kick him out of wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

4
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
1 hour ago

It would be better all round, if this gutter snipe kept his thoughts to himself.

3
Reply
Quornby
Quornby
46 minutes ago

Kind of half suspended by the money grubbers political wing. Applicants for Conservative membership must have to produce a medical certificate showing skin thickness. Rhino’s go straight into cabinet positions.

2
Reply
Richard Alun Gerrard
Richard Alun Gerrard
33 minutes ago

All MP’s have something to hide and some are corrupt but they would say no. Can we not have a discussion on the loss of new roads in North Wales to to a Senedd think tank. Or the loss of an £8 million grant to remove the roundabouts at Llanfairfechan and Penmaenmawr again due to the think tank…so far that is about a £22 million loss. The new Caernarfon bypass is another mostly single road like the Y Felinheli bypass….by cheap by twice. The latter will just move the jams fro Caernarfon to the new road. …£ 132 million so… Read more »

0
Reply

