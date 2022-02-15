‘People tend to get what they deserve in the end’, says disgraced MP

A disgraced MP has suggested that people “tend to get what they deserve in the end”.

Rob Roberts, who was suspended from the UK Parliament for six weeks for sexually harassing a member of his staff, made the suggestion in a social media post.

The independent Delyn MP, who has been readmitted to the Conservative party since his suspension, but not into the Tory parliamentary group, has been sharing a series inspirational memes with captions on his Facebook page, which have the title: “Morning positivity!”

His posts included advice to “treat others well”, to do things “because they are the right thing to do”, a claim that “your past doesn’t have to define you”, as well as a suggestion to not “be so hard on yourself”.

Roberts was found to have “repeated and unwanted sexual advances” by a parliamentary watchdog, but ignored repeated calls to resign from the House of Commons.

A post at 9am on 10 February said: “Morning positivity! Treat others well.”

‘Right thing to do’

A post at 9am on February 11, said: “Morning positivity! Do things because they are the right thing to do, with no expectation of reward. Doing the thing is reward in itself.”

A post at 9am on February 12 said: “Morning positivity! Don’t be so hard on yourself! There are plenty of people who will try to knock you down. Don’t let yourself be one of them!”

‘Stay in control’

A post at 9am on February 13 said: “Morning positivity! Stay in control – your past doesn’t have to define you unless you choose to let it.”

A post at 9am on February 14 said: “Morning positivity! People tend to get what they deserve in the end. The universe has a way of working that stuff out.”

A post at 9am today (February 15) said: “Morning positivity! Lots of people talk about doing things. Others talk about people who do things. My experience is that the most successful are the ones that actually DO things rather than talking about them. Be a doer!”

