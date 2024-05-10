People urged to give feedback on 20mph speed limits as review continues

The Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport is urging residents to contact their local councils to let them know which roads should be exempted from the default 20mph introduced last September.

Mr Skates is urging people from across Wales to give their feedback to local authorities to let them know which roads should be exempted so that 20mph is better targeted.

Information on how people can get involved is now available on the Welsh Government website.

Ken Skates has been visiting Buckley today ( 10 May) to get to feedback from local councillors about the feeling about the 20mph limit in and around the town.

Joined by Flintshire’s Deputy Leader, Dave Hughes, and local councillors the Cabinet Secretary walked Liverpool Road, one of the main roads that has caused concerns locally, to understand some of the issues raised.

Listening programme

Today’s meetings is the latest which the Cabinet Secretary has embarked upon as part of what is being described as a national listening programme on the 20mph restriction.

The Welsh Government is also working jointly with all 22 local authorities to prepare the ground for changes and revising the guidance on which local roads can be exempted from 20mph in future.

Mr Skates said: “I am pleased to be in Buckley today listening to some of the genuine concerns that local residents have raised on 20mph.

“Listening has always been a top priority for me, and I want to put communities at the heart of our thinking as we work with local councils to press ahead with refining the policy so that we get the right speeds on the right roads.

“We all have a role to play in this process and that’s why I am encouraging people to be part of this national conversation and let their local council know which roads they think should be exempt so that we have the right speeds on the right roads.

“The website we are launching today provides all the information you need to get involved.”

Much-needed review

Flintshire County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the Regional Transport Strategy, said: “I am very grateful for Ken’s visit to Buckley today. This is the first step towards a much-needed review of the 20mph criteria.

“Flintshire County Council is looking forward to working closely with Welsh Government to ensure a positive outcome for our communities.”

Buckley was one of eight areas which were part of a pilot scheme for the new speed limit in 2022.

The pilot was set up to gather data and develop “a best practice approach” before the full rollout in September 2023.

During the pilot over 2,500 people signed a petition in Buckley aimed at stopping the roll-out across Wales.

After the new speed limit became law, a record breaking Senedd petition calling for the speed limit to be scrapped clocked up 469,570 signatures.

That petition will be debated in the Senedd on Wednesday 22 May.

