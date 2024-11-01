Petition calling for referendum on Senedd reforms reaches almost 10k signatures

Emily Price

A Senedd petition calling for a referendum on plans to increase the Welsh Parliament by a third has reached almost 10,000 signatures.

Started by Nanette Davies, the petition titled ‘We feel there should be a Referendum before the Senedd has a further 36 members’ will continue gathering signatures until April 2025.

The petition states: ” The Senedd costs a lot of money. Local Authorities are struggling with funding. We don’t feel that more money should be wasted on Members of the Senedd when we need improvements to NHS , Education and Social Care.

“Local Authorities are so cash strapped that they cannot deliver services. Waiting lists are endless. Elderly are bed blocking hospitals because of the lack of care homes and carers.”

It was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Welsh Conservative MS Tom Giffard who pointed out it is only a few signatures short 10,000.

If it surpasses this target the Petitions Committee will consider asking for a debate in the Chamber – although this is not guaranteed.

Power

Controversial plans agreed by the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru to increase the number of MSs from 60 to 96 and change how they are elected got final approval earlier this year.

The landmark legislation will see the maximum number of Welsh Government ministers increase to 17 – not including the first minister and counsel general – with powers to further increase to 19.

Supporters of the plan say the Senedd’s expansion will strengthen opposition members’ ability to hold Welsh ministers accountable for their decisions.

The Welsh Government’s former chief legal adviser, Mick Antoniw said Welsh democracy has grown, developed and matured over the past 25 years.

‘Short changed’

The Senedd currently only has around 42 backbenchers available to both scrutinise the government and legislate.

It’s argued that this number of MSs cannot fill all the committee seats needed to deliver a properly functioning parliament.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth says the reforms will ensure “that the people of Wales are no longer democratically short-changed”.

The Welsh Government says increasing the number of MSs could cost up to £17.5m in a typical year – around 0.07% of the £24bn total annual Welsh budget.

The Senedd Commission has also requested an extra £12m to fund the infrastructure changes needed to make room for more MSs.

Extra cash

The money will be used to pay for more office space and more seats in the Chamber as well as for things like security, lighting, heating and ICT infrastructure.

The Welsh Conservatives oppose the reforms saying any extra cash should be spent on more doctors, dentists, nurses and teachers.

Shadow Education Minister Tom Giffard said: “If Labour and Plaid think their £120m plans for more politicians in Cardiff Bay are so popular, they should prove it in a referendum.

“Speaking with so many people across Wales, it’s clear the money would be better spent on more doctors, teachers and dentists – not more politicians!

“The Welsh Conservatives have been the only party in Cardiff Bay to stand up against these plans, and if the Senedd petition reaches 10,000 signatures I look forward to re-stating our case once again.”

