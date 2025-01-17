Petition for Gisele Pelicot to win Nobel Peace Prize passes 125,000 signatures

A UK-based petition calling for Gisele Pelicot to receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has received more than 125,000 signatures.

Ms Pelicot, 72, a retired logistics manager, was drugged by her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, to render her unconscious, and then raped by him and dozens of other men, between 2011 and 2020.

Fifty men were found guilty of rape or sexual offences after a three-and-a-half-month trial in Avignon, France, which concluded in December.

The court found Pelicot guilty of rape and all other charges against him.

Ms Pelicot, who waived her right to anonymity as a survivor, said that shame should fall on her abusers, not her.