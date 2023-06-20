Petition launched for temporary ban on onshore wind projects in Wales

Martin Shipton

A petition has been launched calling for a temporary moratorium on onshore wind energy projects in Wales pending a review of the full potential of other renewables including offshore wind, rooftop solar, tidal, wave, hydrogen and nuclear.

CPRW, the Welsh countryside charity, has tabled the petition to the Senedd’s Petitions Committee at a time when groups are battling against onshore wind proposals in various parts of the country.

Ross Evans, a spokesman for the charity, said he was astounded when the Climate Change Minister Julie James confirmed that the Welsh Government’s current energy policy does not include offshore wind as it hasn’t been updated in three years.

CPRW believes that without the inclusion of the full potential of far offshore wind, which is currently being rolled out at pace, the Welsh Government’s calculations of what is needed to get Wales to be a net energy producer is going to be one-sided.

Mr Evans said: “Proposals in the Irish and Celtic seas are forecast to produce up to 100TWh of electricity, which alone is more than twice what we are predicted to need by 2050. And, partially due to the effective ban on onshore wind in England, offshore wind is now as comparatively as cheap as onshore.”

Rooftop solar

A recent study for CPRE, the sister body in England for CPRW, showed that rooftop solar also has a major role to play. Installing solar panels on new buildings, existing large warehouse rooftops and other land such as car parks, could provide at least 40-50 gigawatts (GW) of low carbon electricity, contributing more than half of the total national target of 70GW of solar energy by 2035.

Rachel Evans [no relation] from the Countryside Alliance said the petition has the full support of the CA, as more and more of our countryside is being sacrificed when it doesn’t need to be, adding: “We are not calling for an end to onshore wind or solar, indeed, this petition would not stop small-scale community and farm-based projects. What we are saying is that when taking all options into account, the land needed to be sacrificed is reduced dramatically.”

“The UK as a country of 65 million only produces enough food for 20 million. It is vital that we are not sacrificing much-needed farmland.”

The tourism sector will also be impacted by the industrialisation of the countryside with energy projects, and the pylons needed to connect them, stretching across the heart of Wales.

Pylons

Katie Barstow from Fforest Fields campsite at Hundred House in Powys, said: “Many guests have expressed concerns about the disruptions that will be ongoing with pylons running right through the park. The idea of enormous amounts of concrete being poured into Aberedw Hill behind us makes us feel very uneasy. Let alone what it means for our community and the important Radnorshire upland biome.

“It has been a hard time for the tourism sector and now as things are starting to pick up a huge cloud of doubt has been placed over our and many other businesses. People come here to experience this unique and historic upland countryside; it would never be the same again.”

Brecon and Radnor Tory MP Fay Jones said: “I simply do not understand why the Welsh Government is determined on industrialising our countryside when there is no need to.

“The ‘pre-assessed areas’ that the Welsh Government has commissioned give presumed consent to 200+ metre high turbines over huge areas of untouched rural areas, miles away from any National Grid connection. This would also mean that we face pylons criss-crossing our scenery, which would be unnecessary if they can be placed offshore. We are only now seeing the tip of what is to come.”

Massive projects

Jenny Chryss from campaign group RE-think: Don’t Break the Heart of Wales said that hardly anyone knows about the sheer scale of proposals facing Wales.

“There are over 60 massive projects being proposed across Wales through the Welsh Government’s Developments of National Significance (DNS) application system with at least another 30 waiting in the wings,” she said.

“All we are asking is for the full potential of all clean power sources to be taken into account.”

Mr Evans said CPRW supports a wide mix of clean energy to be used for Wales to transition to net zero: “We are in a climate emergency, but we are also in a nature emergency: we need to give equal focus to addressing both. Destroying habitats and industrialising our countryside is not going to help nature,” he said.

“In order to fully transition to Net Zero we need a mixed approach that takes nature into account as well as climate change. The level of energy needed to help the likes of TATA steel to decarbonise can never be produced by onshore wind. Offshore could provide the level, but not consistency of energy needed. This means that we would either need new nuclear or hydrogen for the steel works to move to either an electric or a hydrogen furnace.”

The petition is live on the Senedd’s Petitions Committee website until December 8.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

