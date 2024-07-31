Petition launched to save Blackwood Miners’ Institute

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A petition to stop the closure of Blackwood Miners’ Institute has attracted more than 1,000 signatures in its first 24 hours, as backers call for the “important asset” to be saved.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has earmarked the venue, along with heritage site Llancaiach Fawr, in Nelson, to be “mothballed” at the end of December to save money.

Local councillors have led calls for the Miners’ Institute to be saved – telling the Local Democracy Reporting Service the council is making “cuts in the wrong places”.

Caerphilly Council said it has to make around £45 million in savings over the next two years, and currently provides the Miners’ Institute with a £347,000 annual subsidy.

The council also currently subsidises Llancaiach Fawr to the tune of £485,000.

George Etheridge, the deputy mayor of Blackwood Town Council, started the online petition because he fears the Miners’ Institute’s closure “would have a massive impact and loss on the local communities and town”.

The venue’s events calendar includes school performances, pantomimes and Christmas parties, said Cllr Etheridge, adding: “The impact that a potential closure could cause would be devastating to local communities in and around Blackwood.”

Supporters who signed the petition called the venue “a lifeline of the community” and feared it could be “lost for future generations”.

“This is an amazing resource for local people,” another said. “We want it to stay open.”

Others said they supported “keeping culture in the Valleys” and said the Miners’ Institute “improves society’s quality of life in an otherwise deprived area”.

Caerphilly Council leader Sean Morgan, noting the local authority’s projected savings, announced the plan to mothball the two sites on Tuesday July 30.

He said at the time: “We can’t continue to run our services in the way we always have. We need to explore all options and consider ways of doing things differently.”

“I want to be honest with the community, because it is clear that the scale of savings means we need to make some very difficult decisions over the coming months.”

How to take part in the consultation

The consultation runs until Tuesday September 10. Take part online here.

Alternatively, hard copies are available at Caerphilly Council libraries, or can be requested by emailing [email protected] or phoning 01443 864380.

The council will also host a series of drop-in sessions at:

Blackwood Library, Tuesday August 13, 4pm to 6pm.

Nelson Library, Wednesday August 21, 4pm to 6pm.

Blackwood Library, Saturday August 31, 10am to midday.

Gelligaer Community Centre, Thursday September 5, 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Online sessions will be held on Thursday August 15, 4.30pm to 6.30pm and on Tuesday August 20, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

To join an online session, email or phone the council using the details above.

