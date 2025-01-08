Petition launched to save Welsh market

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

A petition has been launched to save a Welsh indoor market which is currently closed following the discovery of RAAC in 2023.

The petition, which was started at the end of December, has already been signed by more than 100 people.

It calls for the preservation and support of Bridgend market which was closed with immediate effect in September 2023 to protect public safety.

Agreement

This came after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, was found within the structure’s roof with the council potentially responsible for the cost of repairs due to what was described as a “disadvantageous” lease agreement signed in the 1970s.

However, as there are still no updates about if and when these repairs could be made and the market re-opened some residents are showing their support for the building described as being a “cornerstone of Bridgend’s history”.

Legacy

The petition reads: “The market is not just a place for commerce; it is a vital part of the town’s identity and cultural legacy. As one of Bridgend’s oldest institutions it deserves to be preserved and supported ensuring that it continues to serve the community and future generations. We must act now to protect this invaluable asset before it is lost forever.”

The move also comes just weeks after some of the stall-holders from the site, who had moved just metres away to the former Officers Club in the Rhiw Shopping Centre, were told their current tenancy there would come to an end in March as the council look to save money for essential services.

