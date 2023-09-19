Petition to axe 20mph limit becomes most signed Senedd petition of all time

Emily Price

A petition calling for the new 20mph default speed limit to be axed has been signed by over 140,000 people making it the most signed Senedd petition of all time – but not all the signatures came from Wales.

The petition was started back in March this year and slowly gained a few thousand signatures over a few months until the new speed limit came into force at the weekend when the number of signatories sky rocketed.

Nation.Cymru analysed the data from the count and found that not all the signatories live in Wales – some don’t even live in the UK.

As of Tuesday morning (September 20) signatures had been recorded in the data store from as far away as Bangladesh, Switzerland and even the other side of the world in Australia.

Vatican City and Thailand also appeared on the list as well as the United Arab Emirates and the USA.

3132 people signed the petition and recorded their location as England whilst 109 people signed it in Scotland.

Other countries featuring on the list include, Albania, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Guyana, Hungary, India, Ireland, Japan, Jersey, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vanuatu.

As of 10:00am on Tuesday, 138,805 people living in Wales signed the petition.

Vote

The new speed limit change was officially rolled out on Sunday (September 17) and has been met with opposition by the Tories who last week forced a vote in the Senedd in an attempt to block the new road regulation.

The petition been signed by a number of Welsh Conservative MSs including the Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology, Natasha Asghar who has shared it on social media urging others to sign.

If a Senedd petition gets over 10,000 signatures, the Petitions Committee will consider asking for a debate in the Senedd chamber – but this is not guaranteed.

Welsh Government ministers have said the new road regulation will result in fewer deaths and save the NHS around £92m every year.

Natasha Asghar, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales and Shadow Minister for Transport, said: “The number of people signing this petition calling for Labour’s blanket 20mph speed limit scheme to be scrapped has been growing at rapid speed over the last 48 hours.

“Despite Labour ministers in the Senedd claiming the public are onboard with this £33m pet project, this petition paints a very different picture indeed and shows the public’s high level of dissatisfaction.

“Instead of ignoring the people of Wales as they have been, Labour ministers and their coalition pals Plaid Cymru must now sit up and take note of what their constituents are saying.

“It is time for the Labour Government to perform a screeching U-turn on this scheme, which is poised to deliver a huge £9bn blow to the Welsh economy.”

