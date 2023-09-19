Petition to axe 20mph limit becomes most signed Senedd petition of all time
Emily Price
A petition calling for the new 20mph default speed limit to be axed has been signed by over 140,000 people making it the most signed Senedd petition of all time – but not all the signatures came from Wales.
The petition was started back in March this year and slowly gained a few thousand signatures over a few months until the new speed limit came into force at the weekend when the number of signatories sky rocketed.
Nation.Cymru analysed the data from the count and found that not all the signatories live in Wales – some don’t even live in the UK.
As of Tuesday morning (September 20) signatures had been recorded in the data store from as far away as Bangladesh, Switzerland and even the other side of the world in Australia.
Vatican City and Thailand also appeared on the list as well as the United Arab Emirates and the USA.
3132 people signed the petition and recorded their location as England whilst 109 people signed it in Scotland.
Other countries featuring on the list include, Albania, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Guyana, Hungary, India, Ireland, Japan, Jersey, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vanuatu.
As of 10:00am on Tuesday, 138,805 people living in Wales signed the petition.
Vote
The new speed limit change was officially rolled out on Sunday (September 17) and has been met with opposition by the Tories who last week forced a vote in the Senedd in an attempt to block the new road regulation.
The petition been signed by a number of Welsh Conservative MSs including the Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology, Natasha Asghar who has shared it on social media urging others to sign.
If a Senedd petition gets over 10,000 signatures, the Petitions Committee will consider asking for a debate in the Senedd chamber – but this is not guaranteed.
Welsh Government ministers have said the new road regulation will result in fewer deaths and save the NHS around £92m every year.
Natasha Asghar, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales and Shadow Minister for Transport, said: “The number of people signing this petition calling for Labour’s blanket 20mph speed limit scheme to be scrapped has been growing at rapid speed over the last 48 hours.
“Despite Labour ministers in the Senedd claiming the public are onboard with this £33m pet project, this petition paints a very different picture indeed and shows the public’s high level of dissatisfaction.
“Instead of ignoring the people of Wales as they have been, Labour ministers and their coalition pals Plaid Cymru must now sit up and take note of what their constituents are saying.
“It is time for the Labour Government to perform a screeching U-turn on this scheme, which is poised to deliver a huge £9bn blow to the Welsh economy.”
Yeah, love to see how many M Drakeford are on it. We wont see the granular detail, just the area’s claimed. Do they log ip addresses?
This petition is null and void. With 25 or so other countries listed, this is the worst example of outside interference in an internal affair of a country that I’ve ever known. 50,000 residents of Wales have not signed this petition and you must live in Wales for your signature to count. It’s nobody elses’ business. Shred it and no debate.
Well said – this is all about – Get Wales !
I have a daughter and a son who live in England. Both are 100% Welsh and may return one day. In my opinion they have every right to sign the petition
It happens on all Senedd petitions the one demanding unbridled access to all Welsh rivers for canoeists a few years back had 80% of its signatures from outside Wales.
It was circulated on paddlers forums all around the world.
the big issue is the pack of lies the entire 20 mph proposal was based on AND the fact the entire decision was based on a survey, allegedly, of just 800 people in Wales. Shoikcing!
The Save the NLW petition was an international affair as I remember…it goes both ways…
Cywir, cywir !
“…..but not all the signatures came from Wales.” All very welcome in our inclusive welcoming nation, surely.
We do have quite a considerable diaspora…
This is rather a shabby hatchet job. At 10.08 this morning the Senedd petition website indicated that the petition had 142,386 signatures. A check by regions on the map displayed on the website showed that that a total of 136,729 signatures, 96% of the total, were from Wales. Where did Emily Price derive her data from? As a paying Nation Cymru subscriber I expect more balanced journalism than this.
The data was extracted from the petition’s coding and the figures you are quoting were in the story.
Driving up Mayals Road in Swansea yesterday I was travelling at under 20mph as per Plaid/Labour commandment when a luxury 4×4 easily carried out an overtaking manoeuvre on me. The rather rapid rate of progress of this vehicle made me think that if you are in a hurry it is much easier to get past a car doing 20mph rather than 30mph. Far from slowing things down Drakeford may have created a new version of the wacky races!