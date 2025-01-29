Pets At Home adds to retail gloom with ‘particularly weak’ festive footfall

Pets At Home’s retail business suffered over the Christmas months as it warned of worsening consumer confidence.

The pet product giant, which has hundreds of stores across the UK, said it saw a “more challenging UK consumer backdrop with particularly weak footfall from October”.

The wider retail sector has taken a hit in recent months, as gloomy predictions about the economy have made people less willing to spend.

Meanwhile, Labour’s decision to increase companies’ national insurance contributions, a tax paid per employee, is set to hurt the industry harder than most because of its reliance on lower paid workers such as shop-floor staff.