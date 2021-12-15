Pictures reveal what new £120 million Cardiff Parkway train station will look like

Alex Seabrook, local democracy reporter

New pictures have been revealed of the plans for a train station and office development in east Cardiff.

Cardiff Parkway is expected to cater for about 800,000 passengers a year, with journeys to Cardiff Central or Newport in just seven minutes. The plans also include a business park with up to 90,000 square metres of office space, with space for thousands of jobs.

Cardiff council’s planning committee is expected to vote on approving permission for the £120 million scheme in February.

Nigel Roberts, chairman of Cardiff Parkway Developments, said: “Our proposals are for a sustainable, well-connected garden business district with public transport and active travel at its heart.

“This unique development will bring investment to an area that has long suffered from underinvestment, create new employment opportunities, and better connect people in this region of south east Wales.

“We are aiming to deliver convenient and quick services, with a high-quality customer experience, particularly for public transport and active travel, to encourage sustainable transport to become the obvious choice.”

The train station and business park would be built in St Mellons, on the eastern outskirts of Cardiff, on fields between Cypress Drive and Heol Las. That part of Cardiff is currently poorly served by public transport, with a bus journey into the city centre taking about an hour.

The station is expected to be built by 2024, and will run eight trains an hour to Cardiff and Newport. Four intercity-length platforms will serve local routes and mainline journeys to London, north Wales, Manchester, Bristol and the West Country.

Cardiff Parkway would deliver a key part of the landmark Burns report, which explored alternatives to the M4 relief road. The Burns report recommended six new train stations built between Cardiff Central and the Severn, as well as new bus routes and cycling infrastructure.

Mr Roberts added: “While the unprecedented challenges we’ve all had to endure over the last two years have impacted our programme, our team is as motivated as ever.

“We have been working hard with key stakeholders to prepare to deliver the scheme, and we’re delighted that Sir Peter Hendy has endorsed Lord Burns’ report where Cardiff Parkway is one of the key recommendations.

“We are really looking forward to making that recommendation a reality for everyone by starting on site next year as soon as our planning application is determined.”