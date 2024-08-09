Pictures show how Roath Park Lake has transformed

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A section of a popular Cardiff park lake once called a ‘fetid swamp’ now looks completely different.

People noted in spring this year that the northern section of Roath Park Lake was starting to silt up and pictures showed it looking more like a muddy swamp than a lake.

However, more recent pictures show that this section has turned completely green and seems to be teaming with wildlife.

“Disgrace”

Cardiff Council said the potential future dredging of the lake would be considered as part of a scheme to develop a new dam at the southern end of the park.

When residents took to social media in May about the state of Roath Park Lake, it was called a “disgrace” and an “unsightly mess”.

There were also fears that the condition of the lake could result in an increase in mosquitoes during the summer months.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said at the time: “The council is aware of resident’s concerns around the silt that flows downstream and is deposited in Roath Park Lake and the potential to dredge the lake will be considered as part of the wider Roath Park Dam project.

“The need to ensure the future effectiveness of the dam at Roath Park Lake is completely separate to the issue of silt.

“However, the extensive works expected to be required as part of the Roath Park Dam project could offer an opportunity to minimise the high costs and disruption associated with dredging.”

Cardiff Council said the current spillway at the Roath Park dam was not big enough to withstand an extreme flooding event.

Engineering consultancy firm Arup was appointed to undertake a study to explore the best options for the future of the dam.

The preferred option, presented to residents and stakeholders in 2022, is to replace the current spillway with a wider and deeper one and add a flood wall along the promenade.

It is hoped the scheme will also include a new open seating area next to the Terra Nova cafe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

