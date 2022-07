In pictures: All the best images and videos from the Welsh independence march in Wrexham

//= do_shortcode('[in-content-square]')?>

Thousands of people from all over Wales attended the March for Independence in Wrexham yesterday.

As well as marching around the centre of Wrexham, those who attended listened to speakers in Llwyn Isaf, and were entertained by musicians at various venues.

Dafydd Iwan, who in his usual style roused the crowd with a passionate rendition of Yma o Hyd said: “A new spirit is spreading throughout Wales, and the feeling is growing that we can do better for the people of Wales if we do it ourselves.

“That is the true meaning of Independence, not a separation, but joining all the other nations who govern themselves. Wales is beginning to believe in itself, and nothing can hold back a nation which has self-belief.”



This was the fourth march in a series of Marches for Independence, and the first since the easing of Covid restrictions. The previous three marches were held in 2019 in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr.

Broadcaster and Comedian Tudur Owen was one of the speakers calling for an independent Wales at Wrexham’s civic centre. He said: “The case for independence has been made. We now need the consent of the people of Wales and that is our next challenge.”

As well as Dafydd Iwan and Tudur Owen, those taking part included the current Archdruid, Myrddin ap Dafydd, Wrexham Plaid Cymru County Cllr Carrie Harper, local poet Evrah Rose, Pol Wong from Indyfest Wrexham, co-chair of Labour for Independence Dylan Lewis-Rowlands and ‘Her Game Too’ football ambassador Roopa Vyas.

There was also a special video message of support from Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald who said: “I wish you every success with your march today… you will always have friends here in Ireland. Above all, I wish you a future that matches the hopes and aspirations of the Welsh people.”

One of the organisers of the March for Independence and Wrexham resident, Kieran Thomas, said: “We were so disappointed when Covid put paid to our plans two year ago, but we are over the moon that people believe so strongly in the cause that they have traveled from all over Wales to get here today.

“People want a better Wales and can see that the dysfunctional British state is not going to provide it. This march has been a big economic boost for Wrexham and months of hard work has paid off.”

The next March for Independence will be held in Cardiff on 1 October.

