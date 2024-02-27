Pilot of first long-distance electric coach service in Wales launches in March

Travel tech company Flix has announced the launch of a pilot for the first 100% electric long-distance coach service between England and Wales next month.

From 21 March until June 2024, travellers will be able to try out the electric vehicle on a FlixBus route between London, Bristol and Newport.

The zero-emissions electric vehicle will be trialled in partnership with Flix’s operator partner Newport Transport.

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “This is a huge step forward for the UK coach sector, transforming the already low-carbon mode of transport to zero-emission at the tailpipe through innovative technology.

“As the first electric long-distance coach service in England and Wales, we’re sending a powerful message about our continued commitment to bring even more sustainable travel options for the public, and our determination to drive forward the change needed to reduce the impact on the climate.”

Free wi-fi

Ticket on the trial service are priced from just £2.99 and the 46-seat vehicle includes a toilet, USB charging points and free wi-fi for all customers.

The coach is also PSVAR compliant, supporting travel for passengers in wheelchairs.

It’s calculated that the vehicle will save 352kg of carbon emissions per day driven on this route compared to the average diesel-fuelled coach, as well as improve air quality.

This equals a reduction of more than 21 tonnes of CO2 over the course of the pilot.

If the pilot were to run daily for a full year, this would equate to over 126 tonnes of CO2 saved, and if the coach could remove as many as 17,950 car journeys from the road.

Zero emissions

Newport Transport, the main provider of Newport’s municipal bus services, currently operates 60% of its daily local bus services with zero emission at the tailpipe.

David Jenkins, Interim Managing Director from Newport Transport said: “…we are delighted to partner on such a momentous pilot project.

“Newport Transport has been leading the way in bringing electric vehicles to our network of local bus services in South East Wales and into England and bringing this electric vehicle to the intercity coach market is the next big step.”

The electric vehicle has a battery rating of 282kWh, and will be charged at a Transport UK London Bus (formerly known as Abellio) depot in Battersea, London and Newport Transport’s headquarters.

FlixBus now has over 60 destinations on its UK network, alongside daily services to continental Europe.

Its parent company Flix, which operates in 43 countries across four continents, has piloted electric vehicles in several markets and aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout Europe by 2040.

Tickets for the service are available here or on the FlixBus App.

