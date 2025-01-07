Pioneering physicist honoured by Swansea University

Swansea University has presented an honorary award to Malcolm Jones MBE, a distinguished graduate whose exceptional career has established him as one of the leading physicists of our time.

Malcolm studied at Swansea University from 1961 to 1967, earning a first-class honours degree in Physics followed by a PhD in Solid State Physics. In 1967, he began his career at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE), focusing on explosive-to-electric energy transducers and their applications—a field then in its infancy.

Pioneer

His pioneering work gained international recognition, leading to presentations in the US and connections with notable scientists such as Isaak Pomeranchuk. A key contributor to the UK’s Trident warhead development, Malcolm’s enduring legacy lies in nuclear safety. His work has influenced the independent assessment and enhancement of strategic warhead safety and informed the UK/US Joint Working Group under the 1958 Mutual Defence Agreement, where he served as UK Chair for over 20 years.

Safety

Malcolm has advised the Ministry of Defence on safety principles for nuclear weapons, and his contributions to safety methodology remain foundational. He has represented the UK at international conferences, including NATO discussions and events in Russia, cementing his reputation as a global authority in nuclear safety. His accolades include the prestigious AWE John Challens Medal and an MBE for his contributions to the UK’s defence industry. Remarkably, Malcolm continues to work at AWE part-time, driven by his passion for advancing nuclear technology and safety. Beyond his professional achievements, Malcolm has embraced challenges in his personal life, from long-distance running to trekking in the Andes and Himalayas with his son, Phillip. On receiving his honorary award, Malcolm said: “This came as a complete surprise. I am very proud to have been honoured in such a way by the University that launched me on a successful lifetime career in Physics.”

