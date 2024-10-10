Plaid by-election win puts squeeze on minority administration

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Plaid Cymru have a new Powys County Councillor after Alwyn Evans won the Machynlleth by-election last night.

The result could also put a further squeeze on the minority Liberal Democrat/Labour and Green Part administration.

The ward was left vacant following the death of veteran independent county councillor Mike Williams in July.

Voters went to the polls in Machynlleth on Wednesday, October 9 following a month long by-election campaign in the town.

‘Challenge’

Following the result Cllr Evans said: “I will give my all to make sure that the voices of residents here in Machynlleth are heard, I look forward to the challenge.”

He thanked all those who had stood in the election and “all the people” for their support.

Cllr Evans also thanked Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan for his patience and: “all the coffees.”

Cllr Vaughan said: “A huge congratulations to Alwyn, a local candidate who is rooted in his community.”

Expanded

The win for Plaid Cymru means that the group have expanded by to four and it also bolsters the ranks of the opposition groups who now have half of the council’s total of councillors.

The make-up of the council now sees 34 of 68 councillors in opposition groups.

This number is made up of four Plaid Cymru councillors with both the Powys Independents and Conservatives groups having 15 councillor each.

The minority administration is made up of 32 councillors.

These are 22 Liberal Democrats, nine Labour councillors and one Green party councillor.

There are currently two unaffiliated councillors who were both elected in May 2022 as Liberal Democrats, and their votes could be much sought after during the budget setting process next February and March.

The Machynlleth by-election results were:

Richard Alwyn Evans – Plaid Cymru – 267

Gareth Wyn Jones – Independent – 227

Colin Rigby – Welsh Labour – 115

Dylan Rees Owen – Welsh Liberal Democrats – 81

Amerjit Dhaliwal – The Green Party – 34

Oliver Lewis – Reform UK – 20

