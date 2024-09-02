Plaid Cymru accuses UK Government of forcing ‘vulnerable people into deeper poverty’
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP has accused the new Labour Government of refusing to challenge “rampant inequality” in the UK.
Highlighting the scrapping of the Winter Fuel Payments for most pensioners and keeping the Tories’ two-child benefit cap, she said that Sir Kier Starmer is choosing to “force vulnerable people into deeper poverty”, which she warned would have “serious, long-term consequences”.
Ms Saville Roberts claimed that the continuation of the benefit cap will keep 65,000 Welsh children living in poverty.
The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said: “This is a betrayal of those who voted for Labour under the promise of ‘change’. The first few weeks of a Starmer’s government have proven that Labour will follow the same flawed economic model while avoiding accountability.”
She pledged that Plaid Cymru will offer “leadership” to the people of Wales with “hope and optimism for a better future” as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess.
Ms Saville Roberts added that her party was focused on “bringing hope and ambition back to Welsh politics”, adding that the 2026 Senedd election was an opportunity for people to vote for “real change”.
Why now?
Speaking in the Rose Garden in Downing Street last week, Sir Kier Starmer said that the UK Government’s forthcoming budget would be “painful” as he asked the country to accept “short-term pain for long-term good”.
He warned: “Things are worse than we ever imagined” because of a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances, claiming to have found out last week that the Tories had borrowed almost £5 billion more than the Office for Budget Responsibility expected.
Sir Keir also claimed his Government has inherited a “societal black hole” made worse by recent rioting, and said his decisions to release some prisoners early and means-test the pensioners’ winter fuel allowance are “tough actions” needed to fix the country’s foundations.
Ms Saville Roberts said: “Despite their large majority, Starmer’s government is pressing ahead with Tory policies that have caused so much damage during 14 years of Tory rule. His grim warning that ‘things will get worse before they get better’ offers little comfort to people who have been pushed to the brink in recent years.
“Forcing vulnerable people into deeper poverty will have serious, long-term consequences, which are entirely avoidable if Labour were willing to challenge the economic fundamentals that drive rampant inequality in the UK.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Liz we have Captain and Mrs Bumble and First Mate Morgan on our backs for a ‘change’…
@Got Fooled Again….
Rowan Moore writing about the Grenfell inquiry in the Guardian gives us some context that to me is basically class war…
Asymmetrical as usual and the top obscured by clouds, with certain names redacted no doubt…
Grenfell was, is and will be an enduring scandal, a symptom of the attitudes of our time. Pile them high, fill them up and forget about them. Oh and don’t forget the photo ops for multiple hand wringing sessions when it all goes wrong. But no lasting remedial work.
People being in poverty is planned and deliberate.
People have always lived in poverty – it’s a relative term in essence. And some will always live in poverty due to an inability to forward plan money in / money out issues.
It is utterly despicable that the Labour government should seek to withold the Winter Fuel Payment from the majority of those claiming a state pension, especially when many receive less than £12 grand a year. It’s been calculated that the savings generated will be a mere £1.4 billion, which compared with the massive circa £98 billion paid out in corporate welfare to for-profit companies is chicken feed. To add insult to injury, Lucy Powell, Leader of the House claims that if this money is not taken off often poor pensioners it will lead to a run on the pound. Good… Read more »
‘A run on the pound’ is this the level of BS we can expect going forward…
Shame on you Lucy Powell…
She’s working off a script that’s been agreed by the entire Starmer to team. Deviations will lead to the sack, pronto.
Utter nonsense indeed. I’d have asked if she was therefore going to scrap efforts to get more people to sign up for Pension Credit. If they swept everyone eligible it would probably cost more. They won’t of course, even if they put in a huge rather than token effort
Fair account of how things were up to ’79. You are a touch incorrect in saying that : Much of the national infrastructure was collectively owned, and thus all the surpluses accrued to the state and indirectly us. Surpluses did not occur that often and the need to fund losses and new investment via subsidies became part of Maggie’s platform in 1979. What is overlooked is that the privatisation of publicly owned assets led directly to the dysfunctional “public services” that prevail today with overpricing and underperformance being the norm. Industries like steel stopped being strategically important and turned into… Read more »