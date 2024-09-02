Plaid Cymru accuses UK Government of forcing ‘vulnerable people into deeper poverty’

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP has accused the new Labour Government of refusing to challenge “rampant inequality” in the UK.

Highlighting the scrapping of the Winter Fuel Payments for most pensioners and keeping the Tories’ two-child benefit cap, she said that Sir Kier Starmer is choosing to “force vulnerable people into deeper poverty”, which she warned would have “serious, long-term consequences”.

Ms Saville Roberts claimed that the continuation of the benefit cap will keep 65,000 Welsh children living in poverty.

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said: “This is a betrayal of those who voted for Labour under the promise of ‘change’. The first few weeks of a Starmer’s government have proven that Labour will follow the same flawed economic model while avoiding accountability.”

She pledged that Plaid Cymru will offer “leadership” to the people of Wales with “hope and optimism for a better future” as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess.

Ms Saville Roberts added that her party was focused on “bringing hope and ambition back to Welsh politics”, adding that the 2026 Senedd election was an opportunity for people to vote for “real change”.

Why now?

Speaking in the Rose Garden in Downing Street last week, Sir Kier Starmer said that the UK Government’s forthcoming budget would be “painful” as he asked the country to accept “short-term pain for long-term good”.

He warned: “Things are worse than we ever imagined” because of a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances, claiming to have found out last week that the Tories had borrowed almost £5 billion more than the Office for Budget Responsibility expected.

Sir Keir also claimed his Government has inherited a “societal black hole” made worse by recent rioting, and said his decisions to release some prisoners early and means-test the pensioners’ winter fuel allowance are “tough actions” needed to fix the country’s foundations.

Ms Saville Roberts said: “Despite their large majority, Starmer’s government is pressing ahead with Tory policies that have caused so much damage during 14 years of Tory rule. His grim warning that ‘things will get worse before they get better’ offers little comfort to people who have been pushed to the brink in recent years.

“Forcing vulnerable people into deeper poverty will have serious, long-term consequences, which are entirely avoidable if Labour were willing to challenge the economic fundamentals that drive rampant inequality in the UK.”

