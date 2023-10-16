Plaid Cymru and SNP renew ‘shared political project’ for independance

Plaid Cymru and the SNP have today renewed their “shared political project” on securing independence for their respective nations.

A joint statement by Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and SNP Leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf reaffirmed the two parties’ alliance and commitment to forging ‘fairer and more prosperous nations through independence”.

Opposition

It comes as Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS will later address the SNP’s 89th Annual Conference in Aberdeen in his first fraternal address to the conference.

They added that their shared mission to “improve the lives of the people of our respective nations” lies in “stark opposition” to the inequality at the heart of the UK and that together, they were building a future where “our communities thrive and our children have brighter futures”.

Mr ap Iorwerth and Mr Yousaf said that the relationship between the two parties was not just a partnership but a “bond of solidarity” that they were today renewing – “guided by shared principles of fairness, equality, and self-determination”.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and SNP Leader and Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The SNP and Plaid Cymru share a long history, bound by a common cause: to forge fairer and more prosperous nations through independence. Today, we are proud to be renewing that shared political project.

“From the days of Gwynfor Evans and Winnie Ewing, our parties have stood side by side, and have crafted a unique alliance in these islands, one that we will endeavour to strengthen further.

“Our shared mission is to improve the lives of the people of our respective nations, in stark opposition to the inequality at the heart of the United Kingdom. We exist to give our respective nations the tools they need to play their full part.

“Together, we are building a future where our communities thrive, and our children have brighter futures.

“This is not just a partnership; it’s a bond of solidarity. Today, we commit to renewing that bond, guided by our shared principles of fairness, equality, and self-determination.”

