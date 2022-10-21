Plaid Cymru and Wales Green Party create forum to grow independence case

Leaders of the two leading pro-independence parties in Wales have announced the formation of a new Forum to grow the case for independence.

The Forum will consult, research and develop a ground-breaking body of work to build a “bridge of ideas to the future”.

Plaid Cymru and The Wales Green Party will engage widely, working together to help build the economic, social and environmental case for an independent Wales.

Announcing the creation of ‘Future Cymru Forum’ at the party’s annual conference, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said it was further evidence of a “genuine agenda of reaching out to others, across the party divide, to join hands to find a shared route to independence that will produce tangible benefits for all our people”.

The aim is to produce outputs that will be inspirational but grounded in robust evidence and argument that complements and supports the work of other groups.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: “The Future Cymru Forum will ensure that the case for Welsh independence continues to grow, both economically and environmentally.

“Both parties recognise the need to explore the key questions surrounding independence more deeply, including the central question of how a new Welsh economy would work.

“In tough times, working together can turn things around. Our aim is to build confidence in a flourishing independent future for Wales.

“If we are to win independence for Wales we need as broad an alliance as possible who share the vision of a nation that is fair, inclusive, diverse and green. The Future Wales Forum is another step towards realising that vision and ensuring that Cymru’s Future is in Cymru’s hands.

“I strongly believe in a genuine agenda of reaching out to others, across the party divide, to join hands to find a shared route to independence that will produce tangible benefits for all our people.”

Future Forum

The Future Cymru Forum project will focus on topics such as:

Setting a framework for debate and research on economy in an independent Wales, taking note of new economy thinking, environmental value and wellbeing goals

Creating an economic plan for an independent Wales in different social and political scenarios, risks and opportunities

Modelling the macro-economic impact of an independent Wales for a range of different scenarios, including forecasting of social and environmental value and GDP growth over first 15 years

Modelling the public expenditure, contributions to the foundation economy, deficit and debt over the first 15 years, under different tax and expenditure scenarios

Considering how an independent Wales could encourage a richer mix of viable business models to create environmental and public value

Creating ambitious new financial instruments to fund investment in a new energy future for Wales and to tackle climate change

Anthony Slaughter, Wales Green Party leader said: “I hope that the aims of Future Cymru Forum – to develop economic and environmental plans for an independent Wales – will convince, inspire and enthuse many people across our nation that vision can become reality.

“Working together, we can show positive and hopeful alternatives to the destructive agenda pursued by the Tories in Westminster that is damaging people and planet alike.

“As more and more people are persuaded by the idea of independence as a means of securing a fairer and greener future, The Wales Green Party looks forward to working with Plaid Cymru to undertake the important research required to ensure that the case for our nation to stand on its own two feet is more compelling than ever before.”

