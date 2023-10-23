Plaid Cymru announces broadcaster and journalist as Westminster candidate

Plaid Cymru’s Llanelli constituency has selected the broadcaster and journalist Rhodri Davies as its candidate for the Westminster election.

Originally from Pen-y-Mynydd, near Trimsaran, Davies worked as a bartender, refuse collector and teacher, before pursuing a media career. Across three decades, he has worked for the BBC, ITV and Llanelli- based Tinopolis, which makes programmes for S4C and audiences worldwide.

Llanelli has traditionally been a Labour safe seat, with a Labour MP representing the constituency since 1922. Nia Griffith has served as MP for Llanelli since 2005, winning 42.2% of votes at the last General Election in 2019.

Davies believes it is time and for change and says his ambition as a candidate is to present a clear choice for his home town, based on integrity, trust and local understanding.

Refreshing change

Mr Davies said: “I grew up with one foot planted firmly in Ceidrim Farm, Trimsaran and the other planted equally as firmly in Trinity Road, New Dock Llanelli. Those places mean family, identity, roots and community – they made me what I am.”

“What I am not is a career politician – I have spent my life working outside any political bubble. People I speak to tell me that’s a refreshing change.”

He added that he understands why people often lack trust in politicians, when an out-of-touch Westminster fails to put local interests first.

“Devolution in its current form has left us still beholden, still tied and yet without the means, the laws or the finances to better ourselves. To London – and in truth to Labour as well as the Tories – Wales continues to be an afterthought. That has to change.”

