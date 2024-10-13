Plaid Cymru backs campaign against MOD radar array

Plaid Cymru has thrown its support behind a growing campaign in West Pembrokeshire opposing the Ministry of Defence’s proposed radar array, known as DARC.

During the party’s annual conference in Cardiff, delegates voted unanimously to take action against the plan, a move hailed as a breakthrough by local campaigners.

The decision marks the first political endorsement of the campaign, which has been gathering momentum in the face of silence from Welsh Labour.

The campaigners argue that the radar proposal would have detrimental effects on the local environment, economy, and community.

Pressure

The PARC (Pembrokeshire Against Radar Campaign) group, which has spearheaded opposition to the DARC proposal, described Plaid Cymru’s support as a “hugely significant moment”.

A spokesperson from the group emphasized the lack of engagement from Welsh Labour, despite over 16,000 signatures on a local petition. “This vote sends a clear message to Welsh Labour,” the spokesperson said.

“If they continue to ignore the concerns of the community, political pressure will mount, not just locally but across Pembrokeshire.”

With backing from both Plaid Cymru and the Wales Green Party, PARC expects the radar issue to become a key topic in the 2026 Senedd elections.

The campaigners hope to rally more support from political parties, including the Liberal Democrats, who are under increasing pressure to oppose the radar plans.

Community

The campaign has rapidly gained traction, with significant public engagement and high-profile protests. An initial public meeting in Solva, attended by hundreds, set the stage for widespread local resistance.

“The Memorial Hall was packed, standing room only,” a PARC member recalled. “It was clear from the beginning that this was an issue that deeply resonates with people here.”

In response to the campaign’s growth, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) attempted public consultations, however, these events were met with protests, with many criticising the MOD’s handling of the consultation process as inadequate.

Public discontent has also been expressed through protest encampments outside Cawdor Barracks and widespread negative media coverage.

Coalition

The campaign’s broad political and community support reflects the wide-ranging concerns about the radar’s potential impact.

PARC, which originally formed in 1990 to stop a similar radar project, has a long history of uniting diverse groups in opposition to such plans.

“Our campaign is open to anyone who shares our concerns about the potential damage DARC could do to our landscape, economy, and safety,” said a PARC spokesperson.

“We’re even willing to work with Welsh Labour if they’re prepared to engage meaningfully with us.”

The group’s newly established research unit is also working to highlight the environmental and economic risks associated with the radar, with the hope of fostering a more informed public debate.

As the campaign against the DARC radar continues to gain momentum, PARC is urging residents to get involved, with the group encouraging the public to sign their petition, contact their elected representatives, and learn more about the campaign online.

