Plaid Cymru call for general election ‘now’
Plaid Cymru has urged Rishi Sunak to call a general election “now” after the Prime Minister downplayed the prospect of holding an election in May.
The Conservative leader revealed on Thursday (January 4) that it is his “working assumption” that he wouldn’t trigger the vote until “second half of this year”.
A recent poll by Best for Britain revealed that 3 in 5 voters want an early general election. Figures showed that only 17% think the Prime Minister should wait until late 2024.
Intentions
In Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “So my working assumption is we’ll have a general election in the second half of this year and, in the meantime, I’ve got lots that I want to get on with.”
The Prime Minister declined to rule out a May election categorically, instead repeating his intentions to go for later in the year.
Fight
Responding to the news, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said the Prime Minister should call for a general election now.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “Rishi Sunak is utterly out of touch with people across the UK who are crying out for a general election now.
“Plaid Cymru has a strong set of candidates ready to fight for Wales in Westminster – community champions who will demand fairness and ambition for our communities.”
