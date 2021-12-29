Plaid Cymru call for more Welsh medium schools in Vale of Glamorgan

Plaid Cymru councillors have called for more Welsh medium schools in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Cllr Ian Johnson and Cllr Nic Hodges told Vale Council’s Learning and Culture Committee that Welsh medium education should be available to children of all ages and abilities in the county.

There are are currently six Welsh medium primary schools in the county, but there is only one Welsh medium high school, which is Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg comprehensive school in Barry, which caters for ages three to 19.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council has recently finished consultation on its draft Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP).

It sets out the council’s Welsh education aims over the next decade.

The council has been criticised for not being “ambitious” enough with its plan.

Plaid Cymru councillor, Ian Johnson, told the Barry and District News: “Welsh medium education must be an option for everybody, wherever they live in the Vale.

“This is a ten-year plan, so it must recognise that we currently only have one secondary school, which is in Barry, so when will parents in Penarth or the Western Vale have a nearby option?

“Similarly, areas such as Rhoose don’t have a nearby Welsh medium primary school, meaning that pupils travel to Barry or Llantwit Major.”

‘Better support’

He added: “We also need to see better support for children who are later entrants to Welsh medium schooling, and for children with Additional Learning Needs in Welsh medium schools.”

Councillor Nic Hodges backed the calls, added: “The Vale is not being as ambitious as Cardiff in our ten-year plan. This is a great opportunity, which should not be missed.

“I look forward to the new Ysgol Sant Baruc opening on Barry Waterfront, but what’s important is that all new parents get the right information so that they can make the correct decision for their children’s education.”