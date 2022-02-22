Plaid Cymru call for tougher UK Government sanctions on Russia

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, and Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, have today urged the UK Government to impose tougher sanctions, including legally mandated divestment by UK firms from Russia.

Liz Saville Roberts highlighted that BP’s website proclaims that it is one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia and owns nearly 20 per cent of Russia’s oil giant Rosneft. Rosneft also has a secondary holding in London.

Vladimir Putin’s decision to order his military to enter the Russian-controlled areas of southeast Ukraine and the recognition of the territories as independent states was confirmation by Putin of being “a ruthless imperialist poised to destroy Ukraine’s sovereignty and self-determination”, she said.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Putin last night confirmed that he is a ruthless imperialist poised to destroy Ukraine’s sovereignty and self-determination.

“We must now hit Putin where it hurts. As of this morning, BP’s website proudly proclaims that it is one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia and owns nearly 20 per cent of Russia’s oil giant Rosneft. Rosneft also has a secondary holding in London.

“Will the Prime Minister commit to imposing legally mandated divestment by UK firms from Russia – and if not now, when?”

‘Turmoil’

The UK Government this afternoon published details of the sanctions it plans to impose on Russia.

It included freezing the assets of three individuals – Gennadiy Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg – and sanctions against five banks – Rossiya Bank, IS bank, General Bank, Promsviazbank, and Black Sea bank.

However, a number of MPs have raised concerns the sanctions announced today do not go far enough. They include Conservatives Iain Duncan Smith, John Baron and Peter Bone

Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, who travelled to Ukraine over the weekend, added: “We stand at a crossroads between two different futures. A future based on democracy, human rights and international law, versus a future decided down the barrel of a gun.

“The sanctions announced by the UK Government today are to be welcome. But with UK companies such as BP still having huge investments in Russian hydrocarbons, it is now time to consider legally mandated divestment by UK firms from Russia.

“Given the economic turmoil facing the country, we also need to offer practical, positive measures to help the people of Ukraine. The emergency cancellation of foreign debt must be considered in order to stave off the economic crisis facing people in Ukraine.”

