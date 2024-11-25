Plaid Cymru calls for a ‘rural reset’ amidst farmers unrest

Plaid Cymru’s Llyr Gruffydd has called on the Welsh Government to deliver a “rural reset” amidst rising unrest among farmers in Wales and across the UK.

Welsh farmers protested earlier this year following concerns over the government’s own impact assessment of its Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) as well as the failure to deal with Bovine TB and the introduction of Nitrate Vulnerable Zones (NVZs).

Last week around 13,000 farmers and supporters rallied in central London over UK Government Budget measures which included imposing inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million, and speeding up the phase-out of EU-era subsidies in favour of “nature-friendly farming payments” and changes to how government subsidies will be allocated.

‘Under siege’

Plaid Cymru has raised concerns over the cumulative impact of these policies and proposals on the sector, including the possibility of a reduction in the agricultural budget in Wales if it were to be subject to the Barnett formula rules, describing the sector is already “under siege.”

The Labour Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS is expected to announce changes to the Sustainable Farming Scheme specifically in the Royal Welsh’s Winter Fair in Builth Wells on Monday 25th November.

Speaking as the industry comes together for the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, Mr Gruffydd, Plaid’s Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs said: “The Government mustn’t think that changes to the Sustainable Farming Scheme alone will be enough to secure a sustainable future for the industry.

“Getting the SFS right is of course critical, and that means more than just scrapping the mandatory tree cover requirement. We need a more focused scheme with a shorter list of actions and a stronger incentive for delivery.

“But the SFS is just one in a growing list of grave issues facing a sector under siege.

“Individually, the SFS, NVZ regulations, bovine TB, budget cuts and most recently the changes to Agricultural Property Relief are all taking their toll. But put together, the cumulative impact is absolutely hammering the sector.

“Rather than deal with these problems in isolation, Labour needs to wake up to the bigger picture on farming. Sorting out the SFS should just be the start of a wider rural reset. That means re-visiting other issues such as bTB and the NVZ regulations alongside the SFS.

“Family farms across Wales are under unprecedented pressure. The many thousands that took to the streets of London tells us all we need to know. That’s why the Welsh Government must take a step back and work through not just the SFS but all the other issues too. Only then will we see a more sustainable future that can deliver on society’s needs.”

‘Bedrock

During First Minister’s Questions last week , Baroness Eluned Morgan said farmers in Wales were the “bedrock of the economy” which is why they receive the “highest amount of subsidy”.

She added that the previous Conservative administration in Westminster had left a “black hole” in government finances and that “somebody has to pay for it”

Baroness Morgan also defended her recent plea for farmers to “calm down” which she made during an interview marking 100 days as FM.

Speaking in the Chamber, she said: “To quote me correctly, I was very clear that ‘we’ should all calm down and I think also it’s important for us to be careful here because I think there is a lot of anxiety within the agricultural community.

“The last thing we need to do is to poor fuel on that fire. There are a lot of farmers who are in a lot of stress at the moment and it is important for us to to make sure that we work through exactly the implications for people in our communities.”

‘Unaffected’

Meanwhile Prime Minster Keir Starmer says “the vast majority of farms would be unaffected” by the changes to inheritance tax.

This was echoed by the First Minster who told the Senedd that the Welsh Government had calculated that “very few” would feel the impact of the changes.

Baroness Morgan said the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change had spoken with Wales’ farming unions to ensure they had access to treasury data in order for them to make their argument with UK ministers.

She said: “We are taking this seriously and I think what is important is that we recognise that inheritance tax at non-devolved area so it is the treasurer who has those figures.

“The Welsh farmers union will have an opportunity to show their working and the treasury will be able to show their workings and then we need to come to a conclusion on this issue.

“The Welsh government provides significant funding to the agricultural sector not just in terms of general support but also through farming connect to help people with succession planning and if they have fears, I would suggest that they go and speak to them.”

