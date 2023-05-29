Plaid Cymru calls for children and young people to be placed at heart of policymaking

Plaid Cymru’s acting leader has called on Wales’ Children, Welsh Language and Future Generations Commissioners to develop a ‘Future Wales Charter’ designed to protect and promote children and young people’s interests and ambitions.

On the first day of the Urdd National Eisteddfod in Llandovery today (29 May), North Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd voiced concerns about the impact of climate change, the lack of Welsh-speaking teachers and the overwhelming pressures of social media on children and young people’s mental health, adding that they risk undermining their rights and wellbeing.

Mr Gruffydd said that the Charter should form a blueprint for the Welsh Government’s programme to ensure that the objectives within it become “reality not just aspiration.”

Mantra

Speaking from Llandovery, he said said: “As children and young people gather in Llandovery this week to celebrate their culture, we can all learn from the Urdd’s mantra of taking action for Wales and for our fellow citizens – and that includes the next generation.

“As a father of four, I know that the lives of children and young people can be complex and challenging.

“Figures from YouGov polling show that one in three young people are experiencing climate anxiety whilst one in six have a diagnosable mental health condition.

“Children and young people will live longest with the actions we take today. It is vital that their interests and ambitions are at the core of the government of the day’s decision-making.

“Not just as a set of guiding principles such as the Well-being of Future Generations Act, but as tangible national objectives such as adequate mental health care for all, legislating on protecting biodiversity, and a right to Welsh-medium education from cradle to college.

“These objectives should be devised and agreed by young people themselves – in consultation with the pioneering Welsh Youth Parliament and other forums – to create a Future Wales Charter, with the Children’s Commissioner, Future Generations Commissioner and Welsh Language Commissioner guiding the work.

“The Charter should then act as a blueprint for the Welsh Government of the day’s programme of government where young people are concerned, to ensure that these objectives become reality, not just aspiration.”

