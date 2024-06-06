Plaid Cymru urges next UK Government to recognise State of Palestine
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has urged whichever party forms the next UK Government to commit to recognising the State of Palestine.
Mr ap Iorwerth made the comments while campaigning in Cardiff South and Penarth with Plaid Cymru candidate Sharifah Rahman, a campaigner for peace and Palestinian rights.
He said it was time for the UK Government to show “moral leadership” and join Ireland, Spain, Norway and over a hundred other countries in formally recognising the State of Palestine.
Sharifah Rahman said that she was “proud” that Plaid Cymru has a “proud tradition of pressing for peace and reconciliation”.
Mr ap Iorwerth also attended the student encampment at Cardiff University yesterday (5 June) to discuss with campaigners their ongoing protest against the hostilities in Gaza.
Horrors
“The horrors unfolding in Gaza day in day out shame the international community,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.
“It is difficult to comprehend the scale of the suffering, particularly the number of children and young people caught up in the violence.
“It’s time for the UK to show some moral leadership and join the many other states including Ireland, Spain and Norway who have declared that they recognise the State of Palestine.
“This would send a clear signal that the UK supports the Palestinian people’s fundamental rights, free from the inhumane conditions currently being imposed upon them.”
‘Murder’
Sharifah Rahman added: “No-one should be able stand by and watch the murder of so many innocent people in Gaza unmoved. As a party, we stand alongside countless international groups, nations, and peoples across the world in condemning in the strongest possible terms the murder of tens of thousands of innocent civilians in the region.
“The key theme of Plaid’s campaign in this election is fairness – this is a fairness we seek not just for our nation of Wales, but for the whole world. I am proud that Plaid is continuing its proud tradition of pressing for peace and reconciliation.”
Except in the Senedd…
That the beautiful Welsh Language’s political culture has bound itself to anti-Western hatreds and Islamacism, has been in each sense, among the great disappointments in my life.
That the Welsh nation might feel supportive towards the aspirations of the abused and downtrodden Palestinian people should not surprise or upset you. What I find irritating is that the main thrust of the current protests are legitimisation of Hamas led terrorism and once again stink of a powerful gush of virtue signaling. Israel is wrong on many counts but the indiscriminate nature of protest causes anxiety for Jews living in this country. Shouldn’t a party that has been so vocal about “safe spaces” be concerned about the real threat to Jews in this country from crackpot right wing whites… Read more »
What nonsense. There is no western vs anyone else. Each culture is its own and has a right to exist if not criminal. You should feel more ashamed that your western culture (your words) pushed those Jewish out of Europe to Palestine, instead of solving the thousand years of bigotry. No instead you look to blame the actions of a few on a population and ignore the elephant in the room that is Israel. Murdered and moved Palestines is the biggest crime continued in my 48 yrs of life. Welsh voices wanting rights for a country, thats a plus.Especially as… Read more »
Presumably Plaid would like to recognise Islamic State too.You can’t have too many openly genocidal mates after all.