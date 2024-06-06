Plaid Cymru urges next UK Government to recognise State of Palestine

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has urged whichever party forms the next UK Government to commit to recognising the State of Palestine.

Mr ap Iorwerth made the comments while campaigning in Cardiff South and Penarth with Plaid Cymru candidate Sharifah Rahman, a campaigner for peace and Palestinian rights.

He said it was time for the UK Government to show “moral leadership” and join Ireland, Spain, Norway and over a hundred other countries in formally recognising the State of Palestine.

Sharifah Rahman said that she was “proud” that Plaid Cymru has a “proud tradition of pressing for peace and reconciliation”.

Mr ap Iorwerth also attended the student encampment at Cardiff University yesterday (5 June) to discuss with campaigners their ongoing protest against the hostilities in Gaza.

Horrors

“The horrors unfolding in Gaza day in day out shame the international community,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.

“It is difficult to comprehend the scale of the suffering, particularly the number of children and young people caught up in the violence.

“It’s time for the UK to show some moral leadership and join the many other states including Ireland, Spain and Norway who have declared that they recognise the State of Palestine.

“This would send a clear signal that the UK supports the Palestinian people’s fundamental rights, free from the inhumane conditions currently being imposed upon them.”

‘Murder’

Sharifah Rahman added: “No-one should be able stand by and watch the murder of so many innocent people in Gaza unmoved. As a party, we stand alongside countless international groups, nations, and peoples across the world in condemning in the strongest possible terms the murder of tens of thousands of innocent civilians in the region.

“The key theme of Plaid’s campaign in this election is fairness – this is a fairness we seek not just for our nation of Wales, but for the whole world. I am proud that Plaid is continuing its proud tradition of pressing for peace and reconciliation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

