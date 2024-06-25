Plaid Cymru calls for next UK Govt to axe Secretary of State for Wales role

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru will bring forward a motion in the Senedd this week calling for the next UK Government to abolish the role of Secretary of State for Wales.

The debate on Wednesday (June 26) will see the party raise owed HS2 consequentials and the Welsh Government’s previous commitment to devolving justice and Crown Estate assets as evidence that the role is “outdated” and does not effectively serve the interests of Welsh people.

The official purpose of the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales is to ensure, “Welsh interests are represented at the heart of the UK Government and the UK Government’s responsibilities are represented in Wales”.

Plaid Cymru have accused Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens of showing a “contemptuous attitude towards devolution”.

Last week, in an interview with S4C programme Y Byd yn ei Le, Ms Stevens denied HS2’s existence and characterised the devolution of justice and policing as “fiddling around with structures and systems.”

‘Imbalance’

Plaid Cymru’s Senedd Business Manager, Heledd Fychan says the Secretary of State for Wales and its shadow opposition role show an “entrenched imbalance of power” between Westminster and Wales.

She said: “Section 114 of the Government of Wales Act encapsulates this clearly – enabling the Secretary of State for Wales to veto any Senedd legislation. It is a power grab function designed to send Wales a clear message that others will always be able to control our destiny.”

Plaid’s candidate for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Liz Saville Roberts added: “Welsh democracy doesn’t need second guessing. It’s high time that this outdated role which does not effectively serve the interests of the people of Wales is abolished and its functions transferred to the Welsh Government.”

Whitehall

The most recent Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies has served in the role since 2022 representing Welsh interests across Whitehall on matters which are not devolved.

He said: “I’m absolutely astounded that the so-called ‘party of Wales’ is now wanting to silence Wales’ voice at the top table.

“Every single week, in cabinet and elsewhere, I speak up and champion Wales and ensure our best interests are heard.”

In recent months Mr Davies has overseen the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board after plans were announced to close the site’s blast furnaces putting 2,800 jobs at risk.

The board will provide ministers with advice on how to support and mitigate the impact on workers.

Mr Davies later announced a £500 million UK Government support package for Tata after the firm warned it was losing more than £1 million a day.

He said: “Without this deal, we would have witnessed the death of Welsh steelmaking.”

A UK Government source also pointed out that in January, the Secretary of State announced over £2.5 billion in UK Government levelling up funding to transform local areas.

Amendments

The Welsh Tories in the Senedd have tabled an amendment to the motion calling for the next UK Government to ensure that Wales’s voice “continues to be given prominence in the Cabinet” via the appointment of a Secretary of State for Wales.

The Welsh Government has also tabled an amendment to the Plaid Cymru motion calling for the creation of a “Council of Nations and Regions” underpinned by “strong intergovernmental working” and a Secretary of State for Wales “dedicated to Welsh affairs within the UK cabinet”.

The debate will take place during opposition time in the Senedd on Wednesday (June 26).

The Plaid Cymru motion proposes that the Senedd:

1. Notes:

a) the cross-party support in the Senedd for Wales to receive its fair share of HS2 consequential funding; and

b) the Welsh Government’s previous commitment to the full devolution of justice and the Crown Estate assets in Wales.

2. Regrets the failure of both the UK Labour and Conservative Party manifestos to commit to deliver on the settled will of the Senedd and the Welsh Government on these matters.

3. Believes that this further demonstrates that the office of Secretary of State for Wales is outdated and does not effectively serve the interests of the people of Wales.

4. Calls on the next UK Government to abolish the position of Secretary of State for Wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

