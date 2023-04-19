Plaid Cymru calls for powers over water to be devolved to Wales
Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP, has slammed proposals to “move vast volumes of water from Wales” to the southeast of England and urged Westminster to devolve powers over water to the Welsh Government.
The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said it would be “environmentally baffling” to move water from Wales to address drought rather than fix the 630 million litres of water lost every day by Thames Water through leaky pipes.
Thames Water has published options for tackling climate crisis-induced droughts across London and the south-east of England, which include transferring millions of litres a day from the River Thames and replacing it with 155m litres of water a day from Wales.
The UK’s Environment Agency has told Thames Water to do more to fix the 630m litres of water it leaks a day before it starts taking water from the River Thames or from Wales to tackle drought problems.
Ms Saville Roberts called on the Secretary of State for Wales to prove he is “Wales’s man in cabinet” by activating section 48 of the 2017 Wales Act, which would align the boundary for legislative competence for water with the national border – thereby fully devolving water to Wales.
Pre-devolution
Currently, legislative competence is based on pre-devolution water pipe and sewer networks rather than the national border.
“Thames Water wastes 630 million litres of water every day through leaky pipes. Rather than fix this environmentally baffling waste – they’re planning on moving vast volumes of water from Wales instead,” Ms Saville Roberts said.
“Our natural resources are being diverted elsewhere without recompense and without consultation either with local people.
“He says he’s Wales’s man in cabinet. Will he prove therefore it by activating section 48 of the Wales Act 2017 so that decisions about Welsh resources are made in Wales for the benefit of the people of Wales?”
David TC Davies, the Secretary of State responded that he is not responsible for Thames Water and criticised Dŵr Cymru / Welsh Water for leaking sewage into Welsh rivers.
He failed to address the question of powers over Welsh water.
About time water is literally liquid gold, especially with how the futures looking, its right that the money for those resources goes into the area they are taken from. This is a good policy that will strengthen our economy and should be applauded and supported.
Make no bloody Mistake they are already looking for Water from Cymru for London and the South east of England they have water shortages there even in a wet summer Thames water that serve that area filled some Dams in to build houses they have taken enough from us without asking or paying for it THEY MUST NOT BE ALLOWED
Because they’ve let to many people in, only 35% of London is native white British, the more people they let in the greater the demand. You can’t have your cake and eat it to.
Sorry 37% according to actual figures
10p per litre seems fair.
If, on any political issue, the interests/needs of England and Wales clash those of England will always prevail because England – with 82% of MPs – has a massive majority in the House of Commons whichever party is in power – Tory or Labour. Since the Acts of Union 1536/43 England has made use of its huge population dominance to control Wales (via its resulting huge preponderance of MPs) – it’s a far cheaper and effective method of control than costly military occupation.
Let’s be honest, in Tory eyes, we are nothing but a colony, at best Western English. David TC Davies, Wales’s man in the UK Cabinet, don’t make me laugh.