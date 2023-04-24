Plaid Cymru calls for public inquiry into post-Brexit economic woes

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP has called for a public inquiry into the economic impact of Brexit ahead of a debate in Parliament today (Monday 24 April).

There has been increasing public support for an independent inquiry into the impact of Brexit ahead of the debate, with a petition receiving over 170,000 signatures.

An online poll of 1,340 voters by Omnisis last week also showed that 59% thought an inquiry should “probably” or “definitely” be launched, with only 25% against.

Pressure for an inquiry come as the UK faces the lowest economic growth rate among the G7 countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that it will be the only major economy to shrink this year.

Ms Saville Roberts said that if the UK Government truly believes that Brexit has delivered the benefits promised “they would welcome the opportunity to prove it through a comprehensive and impartial inquiry.”

Red tape

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP said Welsh businesses have been particularly hard hit by Brexit red tape.

In addition, the UK Government’s failure to replace EU investment programmes has caused significant economic and social damage in Wales, with the Welsh budget suffering a shortfall of over £1.1bn.

“Three years since leaving the European Union, the dire warnings of economic decline are coming to pass,” Ms Saville Roberts said.

“The UK has the lowest growth rate among G7 countries and the IMF forecasts that it will be the only leading economy to shrink this year. While Brexit is not the only factor, its importance cannot be denied.

“Welsh businesses are struggling to cope with mountains of Brexit red tape to trade with our nearest neighbours. Many have simply stopped bothering.

“The UK Government’s failure replace EU investment programme are set to leave permanent scars on Wales – both economic and social. The Welsh budget is more than £1.1bn lower due to substandard replacement programmes. Nobody voted for this.

“Those who promised what will never be delivered have much to answer for. It’s time for a public inquiry to be established to disclose the full impact of Brexit on our trade, economy, and opportunities for young people.

“If the UK Government truly believes that Brexit has delivered the benefits promised, they would welcome the opportunity to prove it through a comprehensive and impartial inquiry.

