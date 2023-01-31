Plaid Cymru calls for UK to rejoin the single market

Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams has marked the third anniversary of the UK’s departure from the EU by renewing calls to re-join the single market, describing the case for doing so as ‘undeniable’.

Mr Williams, the party’s international affairs spokesperson, also criticised the Conservative and Labour parties for not acknowledging that Brexit is “making us poorer”.

The Arfon MP pointed out that 730 jobs are being lost in neighbouring constituency Ynys Môn due to Brexit.

The 2 Sisters Group said last week that Brexit was a contributing factor in their decision to close their Llangefni plant.

He also pointed to OBR data showing that trade with the EU is down 15% and productivity expected to be down 4%. He also referred to Nuffield Trust data showing that more than 4,000 European doctors have opted not to work in the NHS following the Brexit vote in 2016.

Following the publication of a poll undertaken by Focaldata yesterday ( 30 January), Mr Williams also pointed out that in every single Welsh constituency, more people agree with the statement that ‘Britain was wrong to leave the EU’ than disagree.

Economic harm

“Three years on since leaving the European Union, and the economic harm is beyond doubt. None of the Westminster parties will tell the truth – Brexit is causing untold damage to our economy,” Mr Williams said.

“Promises made in 2016 turned out to be wildly optimistic at best, plain lies at worst. And people are increasingly aware of that damage.

“A new poll shows that in every single Welsh constituency – more people agree with the statement that Britain was wrong to leave the EU than disagree. That is, people now believe Brexit to have been a mistake.

“Who can blame them? Trade with the EU is down 15%, productivity is down 4% and more than 4,000 European doctors have left the NHS since Brexit.

“Numbers sometimes feel abstract. But we’re seeing the impact first hand in north Wales – with the 2 Sisters factory in Ynys Môn directly attributing 730 job losses to problems caused by Brexit. Boosterism does not change economic facts.

“Compare with Northern Ireland – which remains in the single market for goods thanks to the protocol. Its economy is vastly outpacing Brexit Britain.

“It is time for the Conservatives and Labour to acknowledge that being outside the world’s largest trade bloc is making us poorer.

“A pragmatic pro-European economic and trade position is needed now more than ever – and polls suggest the public agree.

“Plaid Cymru believe in honest politics – that’s why we say clearly that re-joining the single market and customs union is undeniably in interests of our economy in Wales – and across Britain.”

