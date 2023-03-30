Plaid Cymru calls Welsh Govt to reconsider language medium of new net zero school

Plaid Cymru has called on the Welsh Government to reconsider the language medium of a new net zero carbon school.

The Welsh Government recently unveiled blueprints of an English medium school set to be built in Glyncoch as part of plans for three new net zero carbon schools in Wales.

Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central, Heledd Fychan, has written to the Education and Welsh Language Minister, Jeremy Miles asking him to reconsider the school’s medium of language as a matter of urgency.

For years campaigners have called for a new Welsh medium school to be built on the exact site ear-marked for the new net zero English medium school.

This follows the decision to close Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Pont Sion Norton and open a new Welsh medium school on the site of Ysgol Heol y Celyn, which will be miles further from the communities of Ynysybwl and Glyncoch.

“Genuine concern”

Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central, Heledd Fychan said: “There is genuine concern about the future of the Welsh language in the area, and many believe that this new school will be a step backwards in terms of the language and Welsh medium education.

“Although transport will be provided to a new Welsh language school, parents without a car will need to travel on two buses for their children to use the breakfast club; if their children need to be collected for an urgent appointment or if they are ill; or if their children attend after school clubs.

“With the percentage of households that own cars among the lowest in Wales in these communities, only a small number of parents will choose to drive their children to a Welsh medium school which is more difficult and expensive to get to than a new English medium school on their doorstep.

“Given that we have an ambition here in Wales of one million Welsh speakers by 2050, I am very surprised to see the Welsh Government investing in a plan that will harm the future of the Welsh language in the area. The Welsh Government must reconsider the language medium of this school as a matter of urgency.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

