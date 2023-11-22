Plaid Cymru candidate aims to be first female Police and Crime Commissioner in Wales

A former prison service worker is aiming to be the first female Police and Crime Commissioner in Wales.

Lisa Goodier, Plaid Cymru’s north Wales PCC candidate, has also worked in the mental health field in the past, and has stated that cutting crime by prevention is her main priority.

With elections for new PCCs to be held on 2 May 2024, Ms Goodier said: “The best way to tackle crime is to stop it happening in the first place. Preventing crime will, therefore, be my focus if I’m elected next May.”

She continued: ”I understand the trauma that crime causes for victims – I’ve been a victim myself of domestic abuse and know the impact of crime can be long-lasting. My overriding priority is to make north Wales a safer place for all.

A chief focus for Ms Goodier will be collaboration, something she feels is even more essential with year-on-year cuts to public services.

“So much police work these days overlaps other emergency services – in particular mental health and drug and alcohol misuse. That’s why my experience of working across public services is vital as we need to work closer with BCUHB and other emergency services to improve our response to residents.”

Support available to everyone

She said: ”By ensuring support is available to everyone and all groups in our communities, North Wales Police officers will be able to respond and support our residents more effectively on the first visit. Our voluntary sector and all public services will have a key role to play in this approach, ensuring public funding is spent in a sustainable and wise manner.

Caring for the health and wellbeing of frontline police officers is another of Ms Goodier’s priorities. She said: “If we don’t look after them, they can’t look after you. I’ll ensure that each Police Officer and member of staff at North Wales Police receives the best care and support available to them. Facing traumatic incidents on a daily basis takes its toll on their health and their wellbeing is an absolute priority.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

