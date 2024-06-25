Plaid Cymru candidate ‘deeply regrets’ drink driving conviction

Martin Shipton

A Plaid Cymru general election candidate has expressed her “deep regret” after it emerged that she had been convicted in 2021 for driving with more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Kiera Marshall, now 26, issued a statement saying she was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder after being stalked at the time she drove illegally in Swansea city centre.

NationCymru was sent a series of emails alleging that Ms Marshall, who is Plaid’s candidate in Cardiff West, had been the subject of an online news story from 2021 that stated: “A 23-year-old woman from Swansea had been driving along The Kingsway with 87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on May 8. She received a £300 fine and was disqualified for 17 months.”

The sender of the emails stated: “I was in her company when she talked about having a 17 month ban for drink driving. I was going to vote for her but I have seen the destruction caused by drink drivers.

“Plaid deselects a candidate for retweeting old tweets but drink driving over twice the legal limit is acceptable. I understand the offence took place in 2021 but the fact that she was so much over the limit is very concerning. [The limit is 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath]. Only good luck meant that nobody was injured or killed as she drunk drove down a busy city centre road.”

Questions

We sent a number of questions to Plaid Cymru:

* Is it the case that the individual referred to in the online news story is Kiera Marshall?

* If so, was the party aware of this conviction?

* Before the election, was she asked whether there was anything in her past that might be embarrassing for the party if it came into the public domain?

* If so – and if the allegation is true – did she disclose the conviction?

* If the allegation is true, what does she say about the matter now?

* If the allegation is true, what action if any will the party take against her?

Plaid Cymru did not wish to comment, but sent us a statement from Ms Marshall, who works as lead researcher for the Plaid Cymru Senedd group on Economy, Transport, and Post-16 Education policy. Ms Marshall stated: “I deeply regret this incident from my early twenties.

“It happened during a very difficult time in my life. I was in a bad place. I had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after being stalked. The perpetrator was later found guilty.

“None of this excuses what happened. I deeply regret it and have learned from it.

“The party was notified of the incident during the course of the candidate selection process.”

Cardiff South

Earlier in June Plaid Cymru withdrew its support from Sharifah Rahman, the party’s candidate in Cardiff South and Penarth after she liked tweets critical of Israel from Nick Griffin and a social media post describing Hamas as “the resistance”.

The party told The Telegraph it had “regretfully taken the decision to withdraw support” from Sharifah Rahman in relation to posts that did not reflect its “views and values”.

Using a now deleted account on X, formerly Twitter, she had liked a number of controversial posts about Israel, including tweets from Mr Griffin. She liked a tweet from Mr Griffin in November, which referred to “the terrorist origins of the terrorist state”, referencing the Irgun, the Zionist terrorist group that operated in Mandatory Palestine.

On another occasion, she liked a tweet from Mr Griffin that showed a picture of the Israeli flag stamped with the words: “God did not give you the land – the UK did, illegally”.

She also liked a tweet from Mr Griffin of a video he shared speaking to Jayda Fransen, another far-right activist. The post said: “Gaza, Palestine, Zionist oppression, Talmudic hatred, Christian-Zionist heresy and much more …Whoever you are, expect to be surprised and challenged by this must-see discussion!”

Hamas fighters

In November 2023, Ms Rahman also liked a tweet from an account sharing a video of Hamas fighters releasing Israeli hostages. The post read: “Al Qassam Brigades released footage showing the release of the second batch of Israeli prisoners. The prisoners seem healthy and comfortable while waving to the resistance fighters.”

She liked a second follow-up tweet from the account, which said: “They are waving to the resistance!”

A spokesperson for Plaid Cymru said at the time: “Social media posts that have come to light reflect views on the tragic situation in the Middle East that do not reflect the views and values of Plaid Cymru.

“Plaid Cymru has consistently condemned both the actions of Hamas terrorists on October 7 and the subsequent horrific bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli government. We reaffirm our calls for an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded distribution of humanitarian aid and the cessation of arms sales to Israel.”

Because Ms Rahman’s nomination papers had already been submitted and there was no opportunity to withdraw the nomination before the deadline, she is still listed as a Plaid Cymru candidate on ballot papers even though the party is no longer supporting her.

