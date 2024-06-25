Plaid Cymru candidate ‘deeply regrets’ drink driving conviction
Martin Shipton
A Plaid Cymru general election candidate has expressed her “deep regret” after it emerged that she had been convicted in 2021 for driving with more than twice the legal alcohol limit.
Kiera Marshall, now 26, issued a statement saying she was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder after being stalked at the time she drove illegally in Swansea city centre.
NationCymru was sent a series of emails alleging that Ms Marshall, who is Plaid’s candidate in Cardiff West, had been the subject of an online news story from 2021 that stated: “A 23-year-old woman from Swansea had been driving along The Kingsway with 87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on May 8. She received a £300 fine and was disqualified for 17 months.”
The sender of the emails stated: “I was in her company when she talked about having a 17 month ban for drink driving. I was going to vote for her but I have seen the destruction caused by drink drivers.
“Plaid deselects a candidate for retweeting old tweets but drink driving over twice the legal limit is acceptable. I understand the offence took place in 2021 but the fact that she was so much over the limit is very concerning. [The limit is 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath]. Only good luck meant that nobody was injured or killed as she drunk drove down a busy city centre road.”
Questions
We sent a number of questions to Plaid Cymru:
* Is it the case that the individual referred to in the online news story is Kiera Marshall?
* If so, was the party aware of this conviction?
* Before the election, was she asked whether there was anything in her past that might be embarrassing for the party if it came into the public domain?
* If so – and if the allegation is true – did she disclose the conviction?
* If the allegation is true, what does she say about the matter now?
* If the allegation is true, what action if any will the party take against her?
Plaid Cymru did not wish to comment, but sent us a statement from Ms Marshall, who works as lead researcher for the Plaid Cymru Senedd group on Economy, Transport, and Post-16 Education policy. Ms Marshall stated: “I deeply regret this incident from my early twenties.
“It happened during a very difficult time in my life. I was in a bad place. I had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after being stalked. The perpetrator was later found guilty.
“None of this excuses what happened. I deeply regret it and have learned from it.
“The party was notified of the incident during the course of the candidate selection process.”
Cardiff South
Earlier in June Plaid Cymru withdrew its support from Sharifah Rahman, the party’s candidate in Cardiff South and Penarth after she liked tweets critical of Israel from Nick Griffin and a social media post describing Hamas as “the resistance”.
The party told The Telegraph it had “regretfully taken the decision to withdraw support” from Sharifah Rahman in relation to posts that did not reflect its “views and values”.
Using a now deleted account on X, formerly Twitter, she had liked a number of controversial posts about Israel, including tweets from Mr Griffin. She liked a tweet from Mr Griffin in November, which referred to “the terrorist origins of the terrorist state”, referencing the Irgun, the Zionist terrorist group that operated in Mandatory Palestine.
On another occasion, she liked a tweet from Mr Griffin that showed a picture of the Israeli flag stamped with the words: “God did not give you the land – the UK did, illegally”.
She also liked a tweet from Mr Griffin of a video he shared speaking to Jayda Fransen, another far-right activist. The post said: “Gaza, Palestine, Zionist oppression, Talmudic hatred, Christian-Zionist heresy and much more …Whoever you are, expect to be surprised and challenged by this must-see discussion!”
Hamas fighters
In November 2023, Ms Rahman also liked a tweet from an account sharing a video of Hamas fighters releasing Israeli hostages. The post read: “Al Qassam Brigades released footage showing the release of the second batch of Israeli prisoners. The prisoners seem healthy and comfortable while waving to the resistance fighters.”
She liked a second follow-up tweet from the account, which said: “They are waving to the resistance!”
A spokesperson for Plaid Cymru said at the time: “Social media posts that have come to light reflect views on the tragic situation in the Middle East that do not reflect the views and values of Plaid Cymru.
“Plaid Cymru has consistently condemned both the actions of Hamas terrorists on October 7 and the subsequent horrific bombardment of Gaza by the Israeli government. We reaffirm our calls for an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded distribution of humanitarian aid and the cessation of arms sales to Israel.”
Because Ms Rahman’s nomination papers had already been submitted and there was no opportunity to withdraw the nomination before the deadline, she is still listed as a Plaid Cymru candidate on ballot papers even though the party is no longer supporting her.
It doesn’t matter what the subject matter is, no-one should see anything from the repugnant nick griffin and “like” it.
Drink driving destroys lives. How can retweets mean deselection but actively deciding to get into a var and drive down a busy street is not? I won’t be voting for her now
I lost a loved one to a drink driver. Deeply regrets does not cut it. We’ve had drink driving laws for decades!
This candidate goes on and on on social media about her being a ‘local candidate’ but refuses to say how long she has lived in the constituency or how she describes local. I take it from her drink driving conviction that she was living in Swansea at the time.
She plays the age card as mitigation ‘in my early twenties’. She’s only mid twenties now! Someone that age has been raised with the dangers of drink driving.
She has been punished for what she did. She has said there is no excuse for what she did. She will learn from it and should be allowed to prove that she can move on and work hard for what she believes in. The Baroness Eluned Morgan, Minister in the Welsh government was not sacked after her series of speeding offences.
Plaid Cymru and their supporters demand Vaughan Gething steps down as FM for taking a donation from someone who has a criminal offence, then it’s obvious Plaid and their supporters must withdraw support from this lady and throw her out of the party. This is the problem for Plaid and it’s sanctimonious attacks on Gething. Their pious holier than though stance will come back to bite them.
I seem to remember Rhiannon Passmore Labour MS convicted, fined £1,000 and banned for failing to give a specimen when stopped for DD while a MS, took Labour 5 months to discipline her after being questioned on why they had taken no action.
Glasshouses maybe?
Shocking! She should never be on the approved candidate list.
She’s lost my vote. There is a video on social media of her criticising VG for accepting a donation from a ‘criminal’ whilst she herself is a convicted criminal standing. My niece died due to a drunk driver. She must have been off her face behind the wheel.
Holly it’s sad and shocking that people are reading your comment and incredibly voting it down!
It’s so sad. It’s as if they do not take drink driving seriously. They would be far more outraged by a bet or an expenses scandal. People die because of drink drivers. My family will never be the same again. Rhun ap said he would suspend betters yet this is acceptable?
So what’s the rule? A caution for common assault in 2020 means you are persona not grata but drink driving well over the limit in 2021 gets you on the candidate list? Hypocrisy anyone??
Can you imagine the response if this had been Neil McEvoy? He wasn’t convicted of anything but still thrown out.
If she informed those in Plaid Cymru involved in her selection before being selected then they have to take it on the chin and support her candidacy. If she didn’t inform them party support should be withdrawn. But not because of the drink driving offence for which the law has already punished her but for withholding information. There’s a difference between a drink driving incident and having repeatedly supported views that are contrary to your party’s political values and not revealing it. With Vaughan Gething it’s different again. He did something that was legal, was not contrary to his party’s… Read more »
Plaid have to end their support – full stop. Amazing how Plaid supporters, after months and months of attacking Vaughan Gething for taking money from a convicted criminal are now making spurious justifications for a Plaid candidate who IS a convicted criminal! BTW Gething is always being attacked by Plaid for having not done his due diligence on his donor, well again Plaid appear not to be living up to the standards they demand of Gething!
What about the comparison made with Jonathan Edwards? He was also punished by the law but was not allowed to stand again. I think most people would be horrified by how far over the limit she was. She could easily have killed someone.
Drink driving is a serious offense. And it’s a serious offence that has likely been committed at some time or another by possibly hundreds of thousands of the Welsh public A small number of whom will have been caught and punished. I think that generally the public, if those caught do not reoffend and have not caused damage, injury or worse are more inclined to accept rehabilitation of such offenders than they are for some other serious offences. Of course how long ago the offence was committed, the circumstances and the type of job that’s being sought will also affect… Read more »
Labour’s Harriet Harman has twice been convicted of the equally serious charge of speeding (an offence which has killed many people in the past). Eric Joyce was allowed to continue as a Labour MP after being convicted of drink driving in 2010 and wasn’t suspended from the party until he was involved in a punch-up in a Parliament bar in 2012. Hmm, I think I can smell some two-faced hypocrisy here. Yes, she clearly made a big mistake in her youth, but does that mean she has to pay for it for the rest of her life? On the other… Read more »
Tell that to Jonathan Edwards! He wasn’t given that chance!!
Of course not the first prominent Plaid female with a drunk driving conviction.