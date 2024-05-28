Plaid Cymru challenge Sunak and Starmer to Wales specific TV debate

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru has challenged Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to a Wales specific TV debate with Senedd leader Rhun ap Iorwerth to give a “full picture” of choices faced by voters in the upcoming General Election.

Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts made the call in letter to the leaders of the Conservative Party and the Labour Party saying that any televised debate that excludes Plaid Cymru will “mislead viewers in Wales”.

She warns that the election – set for July 4 – is so far being framed “through an English lens” due to Wales’ “weak media landscape”.

‘Accurate reflection’

In her letter to the party leaders, she wrote: “Broadcasters have a duty to give an accurate reflection of the choices at the ballot box in all countries across Britain. But as your parties call the shots when it comes to broadcasters’ decisions for debates in this election, you must show leadership.

“I therefore invite both of you to make clear that you would be happy to debate Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth in a Wales-specific TV debate. Come and defend and debate your own parties’ record here in Wales: from the chronic mismanagement of our NHS to the severe underfunding of our public realm.

“A multi-party leaders’ debate is the only way to reflect the democratic choice facing people in this election. I implore you to accept our offer, so that voters in Wales can have a true sense of the choice facing them in this election.”

Head to head

During the 2015 General Election, a special programme aired showcasing five leaders of non-government parties who went head to head with main party leaders – David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg – for two hours.

Plaid Cymru Senedd leader Leanne Wood, Green Party leader Natalie Bennett, UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon all took part in the televised “challengers’ debate”.

In the run up to this General Election – there will be seven-way televised debates with politicians from the main parties – but the Tories and Labour are unlikely to send their leaders.

Sunak and Starmer are instead expected to take part in separate head-to-head televised debates against each other.

But Ms Saville Roberts says the General Election is “not a two-horse race”.

She said: “With Labour and the Tories agreeing on so much, head-to-head TV debates between Starmer and Sunak will be pointless.

“They have identical spending plans, the same position on denying Welsh funding, working hand in hand to refuse further devolution.

“A Wales-specific TV leaders’ debate is needed, including Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, so that Sunak and Starmer can be grilled on the issues relevant to Wales.

“The broadcasters should not be dancing to the tune of the two main parties on this – they should ensure fairness for audiences in all the nations of the UK.”

Mr ap Iorwerth says he’s ready to take Plaid Cymru’s fight for Wales to the London parties.

He said: “Neither Starmer nor Sunak are showing any interest in Wales. Both Labour and the Tories are responsible for much of the issues facing our country – be it the state of the NHS in Wales or the damage inflicted by 14 years of austerity. It’s only right that they face questions from the people of Wales on their parties’ records.

“It’s clear that people are realising that they deserve better and want a real alternative. Plaid Cymru is ready to offer that, and to hold the feet to the fire of whoever is in Downing Street. But the very least that the London parties can do in the meantime is offer fairness to audiences and electorates of all nations of the UK.”

